Prince William makes surprising revelation about his cooking skills at home with Princess Kate

The Prince of Wales gave a rare insight into life at home with his wife the Princess of Wales and their three children when he joined a cooking class for young carers on Tuesday.

During a visit in Slough to spend time with Together As One, a charity formed to help tackle young gang violence, Prince William joined a group of young carers being taught about food nutrition and cooking skills by chef and teacher Kevin Muhammad - while lifting the lid on his own cooking skills at home.

"I do a mean steak," said the future King, though he did confess his sauces come out "quite dry or lumpy" before admitting it was a skill he needed to "work on".

Getting stuck into the activities, Prince William tried his hand at making teriyaki chicken. Chef Muhammad said afterwards: "William said it was amazing, he was very impressed with the food and impressed with the five-spice we put in and how it was seasoned."

The chef also revealed that the royal expressed his love for a good breakfast while admitting that his wife Kate is a far better cook than he is - though "he's not a fan of fresh coriander" when she puts it in her dishes.

William's steak cooking skills have arguably improved over the years. The royal father-of-three spoke about his culinary skills back in 2017, explaining: "I get really worried about cooking it - I hate over-cooking steak," he said. "I like it medium-rare, so quite alive."

The royal's talent in the kitchen arguably doesn't come naturally. "He did cook for me quite a bit at university, and he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going," Princess Kate previously told ABC news.

Reminiscing about their university days, William continued: "When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners, and what would happen is I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation… so I was quite glad she was there at the time."

The prince then insisted their fellow flatmates were used to "things catching on fire" whilst he was in the kitchen. Hilarious!

