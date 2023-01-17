Prince William returns to spotlight after missing funeral: Live updates The Prince of Wales will make a solo outing

Prince William elicited laughter from onlookers as made a return to the spotlight on Tuesday for a solo appearance in Slough.

The royal spent time at Aik Saath - meaning Together As One in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu. The project was established in response to gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds in Slough in the 1990s.

Prince William 'devastated' by Prince Harry's memoir

In addition to meeting volunteers, William will told about Aik Saath's Global Grub programme. The project converted a space in a local shopping centre into a kitchen, and over the holidays young people are taught how to cook homemade, healthy meals from around the world.

It was established to keep young people positively engaged outside of school and ensure they had access to regular, hot food.

A short time after his arrival, William was taken to a kitchen to watch a group of young people making chicken teriyaki. "At 10, 11 in the morning?!" he joked, prompting laughter from the young chefs. The engaging royal then donned an apron of his own and got stuck in, helping to prepare the food.

William will also meet with young people from Slough Young Carers while at the centre. This organisation was founded in 2014 when a number of Aik Saath volunteers realised they were all young carers and wanted to used their experiences to help others.

The overarching aim of SYC is to improve the wellbeing and resilience of every young carer. They regularly run awareness sessions in schools and for other professionals to ensure young carers are identified and given the help and support they need.

William's outing comes just days after he and wife, Princess Kate, made their first joint appearance of the year, with a visit to Liverpool.

It was also the first time that the royal couple had been seen since Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, was released.

They were warmly greeted by crowds of people and seemed in high spirits – William chose not to comment when asked if he had read Harry's book.

It's been a difficult time for William; earlier this month his godfather King Constantine sadly passed away at the age of 82.

Surprisingly, neither William nor his father, King Charles, attended his funeral service in Athens on Monday.

A huge number of European royals gathered to pay their respects to the former monarch. Representing the British institution was Princess Anne, who attended with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who attended on behalf of the Prince of Wales.

