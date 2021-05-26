Kate Middleton's off-duty look revealed on secret date night with William in St Andrews The Cambridges first met at the University of St Andrews 20 years ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a secret date night in their former university town where they first fell in love.

Prince William and Kate were spotted leaving Forgan's, a contemporary restaurant with a Scottish twist, in St Andrews on Tuesday before a day of engagements on Wednesday.

In a photo shared by one royal fan on Twitter, the Duchess donned a pink and white jumper from Scottish label, Campell's of Beauly, which she sported for a land yachting session with a group of young carers on West Sands Beach on Wednesday.

Kate teamed her knitwear with jeans and trainers for her romantic meal with her husband.

The couple asked for a private seating area at the back of the eatery that has welcomed famous golfing celebrities like Rory McIlroy.

Kate donned her new white and pink knitted jumper for her date night

"There was a crowd outside once they left but as far as inside goes it was quiet," said manager Marc, who declined to give his last name.

"There was no pomp and ceremony or fanfare, they were very nice and when they left they were very complementary."

The manager, who was off duty when the couple arrived was called by staff at home: "Word certainly reached me we had guests come in."

Their visit to St Andrews comes just shortly after the Cambridges celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last month and 20 years after they first met as first-year students.

William and Kate lived a few doors apart at St Salvator's hall of residence and became friends, before living together with other students in a four-bedroom Edwardian townhouse in Fife.

Their friendship blossomed into romance in 2003 and the pair were first pictured together a year later, as Kate joined the Prince on a skiing holiday in the Swiss resort of Klosters.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2010 and tied the knot the following April at Westminster Abbey in a royal wedding that was watched by millions of people around the globe.

William and Kate welcomed their first child, Prince George, in July 2013, followed by daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015, and their youngest son, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

