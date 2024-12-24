I tried every dish on the royal family's 'vile' Christmas Day breakfast menu, so you don't have to

When it comes to Christmas Day in the royal households, it seems over indulgence is a recurring theme. While many families associate the 25 December with delicious, festive food, several courses of comforting dishes and enough chocolate to rival the set of Wonka, nobody does Christmas quite like the royal family.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, the royal family's Christmas Day menu is quite the culinary extravaganza, starting with breakfast. Darren revealed that the men and women dine separately on Christmas morning, before uniting at St Mary Magdalene's Church at 11:00 AM.

© Mark Cuthbert The royals have a seriously indulgent day of eating on Christmas Day

The chef revealed that the royal ladies prefer a light breakfast in bed, usually consisting of "sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast and coffee" while the men enjoy a traditional English breakfast loaded with eggs, bacon, mushrooms, black pudding, kippers and grilled kidneys.

