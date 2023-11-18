I tried Princess Kate's oatmeal breakfast routine – and the results surprised me

The Princess of Wales boasts an enviable physique thanks in part to her breakfast routine which is reportedly oatmeal-heavy.

The question on everyone's lips…. What's so special about Kate's breakfast regime and why are oats thought to be so incredibly good for our health?

In short, as nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green explains, oats are jam-packed with soluble fibre, making us feel fuller for longer.

According to Charlotte, "This can curb those mid-morning or late-night cravings, making it easier to stick to a lower calorie intake across the day. The fibre in oats also helps regulate blood sugar levels, which is crucial for weight management."

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales is thought to eat oatmeal every day

In a bid to discover whether the royal’s staple oats really are the ultimate morning superfood, I ate porridge for an entire working week. Keep scrolling to discover exactly what happened…

I stopped eating unhealthy snacks

Typically at breakfast time, you’ll find me eating a single banana or a yoghurt teamed with a steaming cup of coffee. This means that by 11am, I'm already hankering for a little pick-me-up…

When I switched up my breakfast routine and swapped my pitiful breakfast for a bowl of hearty oats, however, the urge to snack completely vanished.

What's the science behind this? Charlotte says, "The complex carbohydrates in oats provide a steady release of energy, keeping you fuelled and satisfied - no sudden spikes and crashes that often lead to reaching for unhealthy snacks."

Oats provide a steady release of energy

This sense of satisfaction continued after lunch! I wasn't tempted to snack before dinner and I felt much fuller for longer throughout the entire day.

I had more energy in the morning

As expected, eating a nourishing bowl of creamy oats in the morning really did set me up for a busy day in the office. While I tend to struggle with the early morning wake-up calls, eating porridge definitely provided me with that much-needed boost of energy.

"When you eat in the morning, you're essentially breaking the overnight fast and fuelling up your body and brain," Charlotte explains.

Eating porridge every morning helped me feel fuller for longer

"It kick-starts your metabolism, replenishes your glucose levels, and helps improve your focus and mood. Plus, it sets the tone for healthier eating throughout the day. So, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a morning power-up!"

So when is the best time to eat breakfast? According to Charlotte, our bodies usually run out of fuel in the early hours of the morning, meaning that we should ideally eat breakfast within an hour of waking.

© Getty Images Princess Kate also loves drinking tea!

"It tells our body that there is no famine, and to switch off cortisol-assisted glucose production, lowering stress," Charlotte adds.

My morning routine felt 'elevated'

Nutritional benefits aside, I'd argue that the quasi-ritualistic process of making porridge each morning significantly elevated my sense of wellbeing and happiness.

Even on the days when I was pouring boiling water into a plastic tub of dried oats, the simple act of carving out time to prepare a wholesome breakfast filled me with joy.

Beyond this, I found that I was waking up earlier with an allotted 'porridge window', which in turn meant I could savour my breakfast before logging on for work.

© Getty Images The royal has a busy routine with her three children

As Charlotte points out, the wonderful thing about oats is that you can enjoy them in so many different ways to align with your personal tastes and work schedule. But there is one caveat… Charlotte stresses that we should ideally include a source of protein.

"Including protein with carbs can help mitigate the impact of carbs on blood sugar levels. It slows down the absorption of glucose, preventing rapid spikes and crashes, which is crucial for those with anxiety, insulin sensitivity or diabetes."

Oats are incredibly versatile, making them the perfect breakfast choice

She adds: "Protein takes longer to digest than carbohydrates, so combining the two can make you feel fuller for a more extended period. This can be particularly helpful if you're trying to manage your weight or control your appetite.

"Protein is essential for repairing and building muscles, and when paired with carbs, it can enhance the delivery of amino acids to your muscles. This is especially beneficial if you're enjoying your oats after a workout to support recovery."

Are there any other health benefits of oatmeal?

Unlike bran flakes, which are a popular breakfast choice, oats are higher in a particular type of soluble fibre called beta-glucans.

These fibres, according to Charlotte, have a lower "glycemic index compared to many bran flakes, meaning they have a gentler impact on blood sugar levels."

© Getty Images Aside from her healthy diet, Kate also incorporates cardio into her routine

Beyond this, oats are also brimming with an array of nutrients which are vital to our wellbeing. These include B vitamins and minerals such as iron and magnesium.

Here's a full rundown of what I ate:

Monday: Jumbo whole oats with greek yoghurt, stewed blackberries and a dusting of cinnamon

Tuesday: Jumbo whole oats with chopped banana, pecans and peanut butter

Wednesday: Quaker Oat So Simple original oat sachet with dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds

Thursday: Quaker Oat So Simple original oat sachet with chopped banana and a square of dark chocolate

Friday: Quaker Oat So Simple original oat sachet

Charlotte Faure Green is a BANT Registered Nutritionist, speaker, writer, and brand nutritional advisor. She provides one-to-one expert guidance both online and in person at her Brighton clinic. She helps stressed bodies and minds regain balance through real-world sustainable changes. You can find her on Instagram @charlottefauregreennutrition or contact her through her website at charlottefauregreen.com.

