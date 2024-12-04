Royal gingerbread recipe Prince George will be baking this Christmas

There's no better time to enjoy baking than the festive season, filling your home with comforting smells of cinnamon, spices and homemade treats to get you in the mood for Christmas.
The Princess of Wales previously shared that she loves baking with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis whenever they have spare time together.
Back in 2022, Kensington Palace shared a rare video of the Wales family baking cupcakes for the local community ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, giving an insight into their favourite family pastimes.
In 2019, a six-year-old Prince George enthusiastically mixed up a Christmas pudding batter when baking with his late great-grandmother - a moment that left dad Prince William and grandfather King Charles in stitches. Watch below...
Just in time for Christmas, royal pastry chefs at Buckingham Palace have shared their exact recipe for a royal-approved gingerbread house - and we can just imagine the Wales children getting stuck into baking this every year.
Despite being fit for a King, this gingerbread house recipe is fairly simple. Just whip up a batch of traditional gingerbread dough before baking, icing and building into a festive structure.
Keep scrolling to discover the royal chef's gingerbread recipe to make this Christmas…
Ingredients:
- 1kg - Plain Strong Flour
- 14g - Bicarbonate of Soda
- 28g - Ground Ginger
- 14g - Ground Cinnamon
- 355g - Butter, unsalted
- 500g - Light Brown Sugar
- 140g - Egg
- 175g - Golden Syrup
Instructions:
Step 1
Sift together the flour and spices, add the diced butter and crumb together with your fingertips, and gradually add sugar.
Step 2
Add eggs and syrup and mix until a stiff dough is formed. Divide into two blocks, knead together by hand and flatten.
Step 3
Wrap and chill your dough for a few hours before rolling to approx. 5mm thickness for the house parts and approx. 3mm for smaller decorative parts.
Step 4
Cut shapes out and lay on greaseproof paper or silicon mat, Chill before baking at 165ºC until set.
(For windows, crush boiled sweets into the spaces you have cut before baking)
18+ min for house pieces
12+ min for smaller pieces
Step 5
Allow to cool fully on a cooling rack before icing and assembling your pieces.