Royal gingerbread recipe Prince George will be baking this Christmas

There's no better time to enjoy baking than the festive season, filling your home with comforting smells of cinnamon, spices and homemade treats to get you in the mood for Christmas.

The Princess of Wales previously shared that she loves baking with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis whenever they have spare time together.

Back in 2022, Kensington Palace shared a rare video of the Wales family baking cupcakes for the local community ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, giving an insight into their favourite family pastimes.

© Instagram / @Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales loves baking with her children

In 2019, a six-year-old Prince George enthusiastically mixed up a Christmas pudding batter when baking with his late great-grandmother - a moment that left dad Prince William and grandfather King Charles in stitches. Watch below...

WATCH: Prince George's vigorous mixing of Christmas pudding alarms the Queen

Just in time for Christmas, royal pastry chefs at Buckingham Palace have shared their exact recipe for a royal-approved gingerbread house - and we can just imagine the Wales children getting stuck into baking this every year.

© Getty Make a magical gingerbread house this Christmas

Despite being fit for a King, this gingerbread house recipe is fairly simple. Just whip up a batch of traditional gingerbread dough before baking, icing and building into a festive structure.

Keep scrolling to discover the royal chef's gingerbread recipe to make this Christmas…

Ingredients:

1kg - Plain Strong Flour

14g - Bicarbonate of Soda

28g - Ground Ginger

14g - Ground Cinnamon

355g - Butter, unsalted

500g - Light Brown Sugar

140g - Egg

175g - Golden Syrup

Instructions:

Step 1

Sift together the flour and spices, add the diced butter and crumb together with your fingertips, and gradually add sugar.

Step 2

Add eggs and syrup and mix until a stiff dough is formed. Divide into two blocks, knead together by hand and flatten.

Step 3

Wrap and chill your dough for a few hours before rolling to approx. 5mm thickness for the house parts and approx. 3mm for smaller decorative parts.

Step 4

© Royal UK Royal chefs share their exact measurements for the gingerbread house

Cut shapes out and lay on greaseproof paper or silicon mat, Chill before baking at 165ºC until set.

(For windows, crush boiled sweets into the spaces you have cut before baking)

18+ min for house pieces

12+ min for smaller pieces

Step 5

© Diana Krykavska Ice your gingerbread house

Allow to cool fully on a cooling rack before icing and assembling your pieces.