Harry Styles dines solo – here's why you should too this Valentine's Day

Despite Harry Styles' astronomical success and status as the internet's boyfriend, even he is no stranger to eating alone.

The 31-year-old was recently spotted dining solo in Rome on his birthday, prompting his army of fans to share their emotional reactions on social media.

"It's okay to eat alone [I know] THAT but it makes me feel emotional anyways," one user wrote on X, while another commented, "Harry eating his birthday lunch alone in Rome today…I can't breathe."

"Wasn't gonna drink tonight but apparently Harry Styles spent his birthday eating alone in Rome," wrote another.

The social stigma of eating alone is strong, but the experience can have a slew of benefits, according to research. And with Valentine's Day fast approaching, why should singles stay at home while couples have all the fun?

Research shows that a third of singles tend to avoid dining solo on Valentine's Day as they feel awkward around loved-up couples.

© Kevin Mazur The singer was seen dining solo in Rome

However, 41% of Australians see solo dining as an act of self-empowerment and self-love.

According to sexologist Christine Rafe, learning to love yourself is important for maintaining your overall health and can majorly impact all areas of your life.

"Self-love isn't just empowering; it's essential for sexual, physical, emotional, and mental well-being," she revealed. "It's time to break the stigma and make space for solo happiness."

© Getty Images 41% of Australians see dining solo as empowering

The former One Direction member is a fierce proponent of self-love, with a slew of hit songs echoing his sentiments.

"I don't need all the answers/Feeling good in my skin/I just keep on dancin'" Harry sings on "Treat People With Kindness".

"Step into the light/Shine/So bright sometimes/Shine/I'm not ever going back," he belts on "Lights Up".

© Getty Images for Coachella Harry is a proud proponent of self-love

Dining solo comes with an array of other benefits, like engaging in mindful eating, fostering independence, and gaining a sense of freedom.

So why not make like Harry and dine solo this Valentine's Day?

While many restaurant bookings will have been snapped up by couples ready for romance, Lovehoney's OLOS Restaurant will be opening its doors for a one-night-only solo dining experience.

© Getty Images Dining solo can foster mindful eating and independence

Patrons can expect a free three-course meal valued at $250, complete with wine and cocktails as they learn to break the stigma of solo dining.

"Valentine's Day is about love in all its forms, and that includes self-love," explained Christine. "Through OLOS, we're celebrating the power of embracing yourself – whether it's enjoying a solo dining experience or prioritising your pleasure at home."

In the wise words of the British singer himself, it's time to "turn the light on to see something new" and try your very own solo dining experience, all in the name of self-love.