Harry Styles' 'commando'-style workout for stage-ready stamina

It won't surprise fans of Harry Styles to hear that he is dedicated to a strict workout plan. However, without insights from his personal trainer, it is impossible to grasp the unwavering commitment of the 'Adore You' singer to his craft.

We gained unprecedented access to the star's workout secrets from the man who has worked with Harry for over five years and built his stamina to where it is today - personal trainer Thibo David.

© FilmMagic Harry Styles is in amazing shape

A sell-out tour as energetic as Love on Tour requires a unique exercise plan to keep Harry in impeccable physical shape and able to groove to 'Cinema' and 'Satellite Stomp' his way through the two-hour-long set night after night.

Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on Harry's exercise regimen – plus a handful of behind-the-scenes secrets he's picked up along the way.

Meeting Harry

Thibo first met the 'As It Was' singer when he was working on his first album via a recommendation.

© Thibo David Thibo has been Harry's PT for several years

"Believe it or not, I barely knew who he was at first and even had to Google his face to make sure I could recognise him," the pro trainer tells us. "That initial connection led to an exciting and challenging journey of working together to optimise his performance and resilience during pivotal moments in his career."

Preparing for tour

Setting a workout plan on day one of Love on Tour would not have cut it. The sell-out shows ran for 22 months covering 173 shows across seven legs and five continents so adequate physical preparation was essential maintaining physical health and the stamina required to keep up with such a rigorous set.

© Thibo David Thibo uses his commando background in devising a workout plan for Harry

"Harry's main priorities ahead of a tour are building endurance, maintaining energy levels, and staying injury-free," Thibo reveals. "His tours are incredibly demanding, both physically and mentally, with long performances, travel, and limited recovery time."

The trainer explains that the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer focuses on improving cardiovascular fitness, strengthening his core, and incorporating mobility exercises to enhance flexibility and prevent strain.

© Getty Images for Coachella Harry's shows are high energy

"Beyond physical fitness, he places a strong emphasis on mental clarity and stress management, ensuring he's fully present and capable of delivering his best on stage," he adds. "Hydration, sleep, and balanced nutrition are equally essential in his preparation."

A 'commando' approach

Thibo is no ordinary personal trainer. His background as a commando heavily influences the training programme he devises for Harry before, during, and after a tour. He tells us: "Touring often presents unpredictable conditions—whether it’s a lack of equipment, limited space, or tight schedules. The ability to adapt quickly and create effective workouts in unconventional settings was key.

"It also influenced my emphasis on functional fitness, focusing on movements and exercises that enhance real-world strength and stamina," Thibo adds. "Additionally, the discipline and mindset cultivated in the forces helped ensure consistency, even during the most hectic parts of the tour."

Adapting the approach

Thibo says that Harry's tour workout looks different from his other work commitments: "For a film, we might prioritise functional strength, agility, and endurance, while for a photoshoot, we'd incorporate elements of conditioning and aesthetic-focused training. Regardless of the goal, the workouts always maintained a balance of mobility, strength, and recovery to ensure Harry remained physically prepared for the demands ahead."

© Getty Harry's fitness routine changes for movie schedules

Working out amid a sell-out tour

Working out during downtime in between shows kept Harry on his physical A-game. "Harry’s sessions included boxing (sparring in some of the most iconic stadiums in the world) and working out in legendary gyms, like the Chicago Bulls' facility," Thibo recalls.

© Getty Images Harry has worked out in some of the most iconic stadiums in the world

"We had a lot of fun. One of our traditions was running the stairs of every stadium and arena we visited, turning it into a unique challenge." Making exercise fun for the star is a priority for Thibo and he had a certain trick up his sleeve for lifting the energy before a show.

"Sometimes, we even turned these sessions into team events, with the musicians and crew joining in. This approach not only kept Harry in peak physical condition but also fostered camaraderie and morale among the team," he says.

How tour training differs from a daily regimen

Thibo makes it clear that staying fit is important to Harry so he can enjoy all aspects of life. However, his tour workout is unique. He explains: "It's not just about building strength or aesthetics; it's about ensuring Harry has the stamina and resilience to perform at his best night after night.

© Dave J Hogan Harry works on strength and endurance

"This means we focus heavily on energy management, tailoring sessions to complement his performance schedule. Recovery becomes a top priority, with techniques like mobility work, active stretching, and massage incorporated regularly."

© Getty Harry Styles dances on stage during performances

Thibo adds: "The unpredictability of tour life also requires adaptability in training, making the most of whatever space and equipment are available. Everything is designed to keep him physically and mentally sharp while balancing the demands of travel, performance, and media engagements."

The show must go on

A tour coming to a close does not signal the end of Harry's workout plan. This new phase allows Harry to use exercise to recover and rebuild. Thibo explains: "We shift the focus to activities like running, boxing training, and recovery practices, such as cold baths, to help his body decompress from the intense demands of touring.

© Getty Harry is at peak fitness during a tour

"The workouts are less about high intensity and more about maintaining his fitness base, regaining mobility, and resetting his energy levels. This phase is also a great time to experiment with new methods and address any imbalances or tightness that may have developed during the tour."

A star student

Having worked closely with the former One Direction star, Thibo can attest to Harry's dedication – a trait that makes a personal trainer's life undeniably easier. He tells us: "Harry is an amazing human being—focused, disciplined, and incredibly dedicated to his craft.

© Kevin Mazur Thibo speaks highly of the singer

"He fully understands the benefits of optimising all aspects of his performance, which makes working with him both rewarding and effective."

The star's amiable personality only makes working out better: "He's one of the most polite and genuinely kind people you could meet. He approaches everything with a great attitude, always up for a laugh, making training sessions not just productive but also enjoyable."