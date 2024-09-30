Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harry Styles looks so different with new 70s moustache and mullet
Harry Styles accepts Album Of The Year© Kevin Mazur

Harry Styles debuts unexpected 70s moustache and choppy mullet

The Music For A Sushi Restaurant singer caused a stir on the front row at Valentino's star-studded show

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Harry Styles is a man of many talents hairstyles. If you've been a fan since his One Direction era, you'll know the Cheshire-born star has rocked everything from shoulder-length rocker's curls to a 'boyfriend' buzz cut in recent years. 

His latest look, however, is an homage to the 1970s. After surprising at London Fashion Week, the Fine Line singer was seen in Paris on Sunday, gracing the coveted Front Row of one of fashion's buzziest SS25 runway shows; Alessandro Michele's creative directorial debut for Valentino. 

Harry Styles arrives at Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France© Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Harry Styles arrives at Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France

Joining the likes of Elton John and David Furnish, Salma Hayek, Florence Welch, and Andrew Garfield at the star-studded 'Pavillon des Folies' show, Harry stood out amongst the crowd as he sported a thick 70s-inspired moustache and soft, choppy mullet. 

Harry debuted his new facial hair© Daniele Venturelli
Harry debuted his new facial hair

Harry's out-of-character retro facial hair quickly gained traction on social media, but it isn't the only time the 30-year-old has let his facial hair grow out. 

He's usually clean shaven whenever he's on stage, but since taking a step back from his 22-month-long Love On Tour, the Grammy winner has been seen embracing a more rugged aesthetic.

(L-R) Colman Domingo, Harry Styles and Tyler Mitchell attend Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show© Jacopo M. Raule
(L-R) Colman Domingo, Harry Styles and Tyler Mitchell attend Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show

"Welcome back moustache," tweeted one fan on X. "We'll be a fine wine or whatever Harry Styles said," penned another fan, misquoting lyrics from his rock ballad titled Fine Line. 

Looking standout in orange, Harry wore a vibrant knit sweater layered over a periwinkle-blue shirt complete with a ruffled pie-crust collar and cuffs. 

He slipped into polished brown loafers, and some Night-Fever-style orange aviators – because if you’re going to go ’70s, you might as well commit.

Why was Harry Styles at Paris Fashion Week? 

Harry Styles at S.S. Daley show© Getty
The singer made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week

When Mr Styles rocked up at S.S Daley's London Fashion Week runway show earlier this month, the world's jaw dropped.

harry styles in blue suit© WWD
The singer debuted his choppy mullet at LFW

Harry may have broken his decade-long absence from Fashion Week, but for good reason. In 2020, the singer wore a slew of S.S. Daley outfits while shooting his Golden video, which he and his stylist Harry Lambert approached the British designer to craft specially.

Alessandro Michele and Harry Styles attend The 2019 Met Gala together© Getty
Alessandro Michele and Harry Styles attend The 2019 Met Gala together

In Paris this weekend, Harry no doubt attended the Valentino show in support of his close friend Alessandro Michele, who worked closely with the singer during his time at Gucci.

Harry Styles wears a crystal jumpsuit to the 2023 Grammy Awards © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Harry has collaborated with Alessandro Michele's creative styling for years

The pair collaborated for several years' for Harry's red carpet looks and on-stage ensembles, including creating a slew of custom Gucci looks worn on his tour. 

