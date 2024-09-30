Harry Styles debuts unexpected 70s moustache and choppy mullet

Harry Styles is a man of many talents hairstyles. If you've been a fan since his One Direction era, you'll know the Cheshire-born star has rocked everything from shoulder-length rocker's curls to a 'boyfriend' buzz cut in recent years.
His latest look, however, is an homage to the 1970s. After surprising at London Fashion Week, the Fine Line singer was seen in Paris on Sunday, gracing the coveted Front Row of one of fashion's buzziest SS25 runway shows; Alessandro Michele's creative directorial debut for Valentino.
Joining the likes of Elton John and David Furnish, Salma Hayek, Florence Welch, and Andrew Garfield at the star-studded 'Pavillon des Folies' show, Harry stood out amongst the crowd as he sported a thick 70s-inspired moustache and soft, choppy mullet.
Harry's out-of-character retro facial hair quickly gained traction on social media, but it isn't the only time the 30-year-old has let his facial hair grow out.
He's usually clean shaven whenever he's on stage, but since taking a step back from his 22-month-long Love On Tour, the Grammy winner has been seen embracing a more rugged aesthetic.
"Welcome back moustache," tweeted one fan on X. "We'll be a fine wine or whatever Harry Styles said," penned another fan, misquoting lyrics from his rock ballad titled Fine Line.
Looking standout in orange, Harry wore a vibrant knit sweater layered over a periwinkle-blue shirt complete with a ruffled pie-crust collar and cuffs.
He slipped into polished brown loafers, and some Night-Fever-style orange aviators – because if you’re going to go ’70s, you might as well commit.