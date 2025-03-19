This spiced-rubbed mixed grill recipe is ideal for sunny garden days

As spring approaches, food lovers are searching for flavourful, wholesome meals to enjoy with family and friends.

According to Ocado, searches for ingredients like chickpeas, lentil soup and ghee have soared each year - with many being staples for those observing Ramadan.

© @zaynahsbakes This mixed grill by Zaynah is perfect for spring

The shopping brand has partnered with food creator @zaynahsbakes to bring you a delicious new recipe.

This spiced-rubbed mixed grill is bursting with vibrant flavours, making it the perfect dish for a warm evening in the garden or a hearty Iftar meal. Ready to fire up the grill? Let's get cooking!

Ingredients:

For the mixed grill:

500g chicken thighs, diced into large chunks

500g chicken breast fillets, diced into large chunks

4 x lamb chops

450g boneless lean lamb

3 tbsp yoghurt

2 tbsp Rajah Tandoori spice mix

1 tsp chilli powder

1 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp garlic & ginger paste

Salt & pepper to taste

1 large white onion, sliced

Optional: for a quick and easy but authentic flavour, try Gymkhana Tandoori Marinade, plus a tsp chilli powder

For the naan:

250g self-raising flour

200g yoghurt

2 tbsp ghee

Garlic, minced

Coriander leaves

Method:

1. Marinate your chicken and lamb with yoghurt, tandoori spice mix, garlic & ginger paste, chilli powder and lemon juice. Let this marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

2. For that classic char I recommend air frying your chicken on 200°C for 12 minutes (turning halfway) and searing your lamb in a griddle pan on the stove on the highest heat for 2-3 minutes each side.

3. Slice onions and fry in the same griddle pan (with a splash of water if needed) until they’re golden brown and caramelised.

4. For the garlic naan, simply combine self-raising flour and plain yoghurt (with a pinch of salt to taste). Knead into a dough then divide into 6-8 even pieces depending on how large you want the naan. Flatten the naan to an oval shape of roughly 2-3 mm thickness, as it’ll puff up when it cooks.

5. Cook for 2-3 minutes either side on a dry frying pan on medium high heat, then brush with garlic butter, sprinkle with coriander leaves and enjoy warm.

6. Serve the mixed grill on a large plate or serving bowl, alongside the fresh garlic naan bread and dig in!