Nigella Lawson's new go-to Gochu pasta recipe for the perfect solo supper

Nigella Lawson has once again demonstrated her culinary brilliance, this time focusing on those who find themselves uninspired or stuck in a routine when it comes to cooking solo.

With research showing that the average Brit relies on just five recipes when cooking for one, Nigella's latest creation, the "Go-To Gochu Pasta," offers a breath of fresh air for the solo supper scene.

Nigella Lawson has opened up about the joys of eating alone

This vibrant dish blends the spicy-sweet depth of Korean gochujang with the comforting heartiness of pasta, creating an effortless yet flavorful fusion.

Nigella passionately advocates for the joy and satisfaction of cooking for oneself: "I am evangelical about the blessings and benefits of cooking for oneself alone. It saddens me when people say it's too much bother, as I believe it's one of the loveliest presents you can give yourself."

She challenges the notion that good food is only for shared occasions, urging us to view every meal as an opportunity for indulgence. Partnering with Ocado, Nigella has crafted a recipe that promises convenience without compromise, offering a sophisticated yet simple solution for solo dining that ventures into more adventurous flavours.

"For me, a cherished solo supper often involves minimal washing up," she adds. "It could be a take on the classic Italian spaghetti with garlic and chilli flakes, made more robust with anchovy fillets dissolved in warm oil, or a bowl of Bold Beans with olive oil, lemon zest, and prawns from the freezer."

But her true favourite? The one-pan wonder of her Gochu Pasta. "It's spicy yet soothing, quick to make, and delivers comfort every single time. There's a reason I call it my Go-To Gochu Pasta!"

Nigella's Go-To Gochu Pasta

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 15 hr

Nigella's go-to Gochu pasta

Ingredients

1tbsp Olive Branch Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil

75g Picard Frozen Chopped Shallots

1tbsp Gochujang

1tbsp Ocado Own Range Italian Tomato Purée

10g Ocado Own Range Unsalted British Butter

125g M&S Risoni Orzo Pasta• 1tbsp Kikkoman Soy Sauce

1tbsp M&S Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

2-3 chives, finely snipped to sprinkle over

Method:

1. Heat the garlic oil in a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan (I use one that’s 18cm in diameter)and stir in the frozen chopped shallots till they have thawed, then carry on cooking over medium heat, stirring every now and again, for 2-3 mins, until soft.

2. Add the gochujang and tomato purée, stirring them into the shallots over medium heat for about 1 min, then push the vibrant mixture to the edges of the pan and add the butter to the middle.

3. When the butter has melted, tip the orzo in over it, giving it a stir in the butter to coat, then stir again to incorporate the fiery shallot mixture. Turn the heat up to high, spoon in the soy sauce and stir again, before pouring in 300ml freshly boiled water from the kettle.

4. Bring the pan back to a boil, then turn the heat down to let it simmer away, uncovered, for 10 mins. Givethe pan a casual stir every now and again so that the pasta doesn’t stick to the base of the pan – the orzo should be just cooked and the liquid all-but absorbed, forminga scant spicy sauce.

5. Stir in the parmesan, then spoon into a bowl and sprinkle with chopped chives, or whichever other herb you have to hand. It may not be quite the done thing, butI like to eat this with a spoon!