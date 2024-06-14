Euros hosting recipe ideas: from grilled halloumi skewers to irresistible side salads

Nothing says English summer like good food and drink from the sunny bliss of a pub garden. But if you're planning on watching the Euros this month, you may want to stay closer to home to catch all the action on your TV screen.

Fret not, good food doesn't have to be off the table because you have chosen to stay in. HELLO! has you covered with a wealth of recipes to whet your appetite, all easy to prepare and irresistibly delicious so you can play host or hostess with the mostest in front of the game.

© Getty Make these recipes to host Euros parties this June

Tuck in with us…

Pimm's

© Getty Pimm's is the epitome of a British summer

An ice-cold glass of Pimm's is a must for any great summer do. Simply mix one part Pimm's No.1 with three parts lemonade in a large jug for sharing. Serve with chopped strawberries, orange slices, cucumber, and mint for a pop of fruity flavour.

Grilled halloumi and Piccolo skewers

© British Piccolos Halloumi skewers are a great veggie alternative

Nothing says summer party food like a BBQ. Griddle or grill threaded halloumi cheese and Piccolo cherry tomato on skewers and served with a fresh and herby Piccolo salad is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the salad

200g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, quartered

¼ cucumber, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

small handful fresh basil

small handful fresh coriander

salt, to taste

For the skewers

3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for cooking

1 lime, zest and juice

½ tsp crushed chilli flakes

350g halloumi, cut into cubes

40 similar-sized Piccolo cherry tomatoes for skewers (about 400g)

freshly ground black pepper

flatbreads and yoghurt, to serve (optional)

METHOD

Step 1

For the salad, combine the Piccolo cherry tomatoes, cucumber and red onion in a salad bowl and mix together.

Step 2

Drizzle in the olive oil and red wine vinegar before adding the sliced herbs.

Step 3

Season with salt to taste, and stir everything together to combine before setting aside.

Step 4

For the skewers, combine the olive oil, lime zest and juice in a bowl and stir in the flakes. Season with freshly ground black pepper and set aside.

Step 5

Heat a griddle pan or BBQ to hot. Thread the halloumi cubes and Piccolo cherry tomatoes onto skewers alternatively, so that you have one Piccolo at the start and the end of each skewer. Brush with olive oil.

Step 6

Griddle the skewers for a few minutes on each side, or until nicely browned with griddle marks on both sides of the halloumi. Carefully remove and drizzle the lime and chilli mixture over.

Step 7

Serve the skewers with the salad on the side, and flatbread and yoghurt.

French Soiree chips and dips

© Hellman's Try these extra special chips

Looking for a carby side to keep you going through the game? Try these next level chips.

Serves 12

INGREDIENTS

12 large sweet potatoes, peeled

150 ml vegetable oil

12 tablespoons Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

6 cloves smoked garlic, crushed

Juice 1.5 lemon

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 220°C, 200°C fan oven.

Step 2

Cut the potatoes into thin chips and toss them in oil and leave them to one side.

Step 3

Separately, pour a small amount of oil into a roasting tray and heat in the tray in the oven for at least 10 minutes.

Step 4

Place the sweet potato chips into the hot oil roasting tray and bake for 20-30 minutes until golden and crispy.

Step 5

Carefully toss them together every 10 minutes to keep them even.

Step 6

Drain on kitchen paper over a tray for 5 minutes. Serve with dipping sauce.

Step 7

Rest for 20 minutes and serve with the spicy white BBQ sauce.

Cauliflower 'couscous'

© British Piccolos A vegan side that will go down a treat

Need a vegan and gluten-free side salad to serve with your halloumi skewers? Look no further.

Serves 4 / Takes 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

300g cauliflower, broken into small florets

1 lemon, juice only

small bunch of mint, finely sliced

1 tbsp sumac, plus more to serve

600g Piccolo cherry tomatoes, quartered

drizzle extra virgin olive oil

a pinch of salt

For the dressing

1 heaped tsp tahini

lemon juice (from above)

6 tbsp olive oil

To serve

100g pecan halves

100g sour cherries (or dried berries if non-available)

METHOD

Step 1

Finely chop the cauliflower to what looks like fine crumbs - either in a large food processor or by hand with a sharp knife.

Step 2

Put the cauliflower in a large bowl with half of the lemon juice and most of the mint (hold some back to garnish at the end).

Step 3

Sprinkle the sumac over the chopped tomatoes and then tip them in with the cauliflower.

Step 4

Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt.

Step 5

For the dressing, whisk together the tahini, remaining lemon juice and the olive oil. Whisk in a tablespoon of water to loosen slightly.

Step 6

Arrange the Piccolo ‘couscous’ on a large serving platter, drizzle with the tahini dressing, sprinkle over the remaining chopped mint, pecan halves and sour cherry and a pinch more sumac and serve.

Trio of plant-based crostini canapés

© British Piccolos Try these toasts for a light canape option

You may be looking to serve canapes and drinks rather than a sit-down meal so all eyes are on the game at all times. We have you covered.

Makes about 24 / Takes 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

For the crostini

1 baguette

flaky sea salt

For the Piccolo and olive tapenade crostini

200g Piccolo cherry tomatoes

1 garlic bulb, broken into cloves

A drizzle of olive oil

120g canned chickpeas (drained weight)

1 tbsp tahini

½ lemon, juice only

small pinch cayenne pepper

few snipped chives

For the roasted Piccolo and caramelised garlic on hummus crostini

150g drained pitted Kalamata olives

½ preserved lemon, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 heaped tsp drained capers

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

few sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only, plus few extra leaves to garnish

drizzle extra virgin olive oil

100g Piccolo cherry tomatoes

salt and freshly ground pepper

For the Piccolo, watermelon and pea salsa crostini

¼ red onion, finely sliced

1 lime, juice only

50g frozen peas, defrosted

150g Piccolo cherry tomatoes

150g watermelon

small handful coriander

METHOD

Variation one

Step 1

For the crostini, preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 5 (fan) and line two baking trays with parchment paper.

Step 2

Brush both sides of the bread with olive oil and place on the trays in a single layer.

Step 3

Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden-brown - keep an eye on the bread and remove once toasted. Set aside.

Step 4

For variation one, put the whole Piccolo cherry tomatoes and the garlic cloves on a separate tray from the bread, drizzle with olive oil and and add to the oven still at at 200C/Gas 5 (fan). Roast for 15-20 minutes, or until darkened and set aside.

Step 5

Using a blender or food processor, blend together the drained chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and cayenne pepper with a drizzle of olive oil.

Step 6

Add half of the garlic cloves and half of the roasted Piccolo cherry tomatoes and blend - the Piccolos do not need to be completely smooth in the hummus as it is nice if there is still a few flashes of red flecked throughout.

Step 7

Top the crostini with a dollop of hummus and a couple of the roasted Piccolos and garlic, finally topped with chives.

Variation two

Step 4

For variation two, clean out the food processor or blender. Put the olives, preserved lemon, garlic, capers, red wine vinegar, pomegranate molasses and thyme leaves into the blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

Step 5

Add a drizzle of olive oil to loosen slightly.

Step 6

Slice the Piccolos in half and then top the crostini with the tapenade, halved fresh Piccolo cherry tomatoes and a few thyme leaves.

Variation three

Step 4

For variation three, slice the red onion and place in a bowl. Pour the lime juice over the red onion and set aside. Using a fork, mash the peas in a bowl once they are fully defrosted.

Step 5

Chop the Piccolo cherry tomatoes into quarters and chop the watermelon into cubes roughly the same size as the Piccolos and put in a bowl together. Chop the coriander and add it to the bowl.

Step 6

Spread the mashed peas on the crostini, topped with the sliced red onion, watermelon and Piccolo cherry tomatoes.

Serve all three crostini on a serving plate or platter.

