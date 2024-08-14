10 TikTok viral summer recipes that are seriously irresistible

Frozen Peaches and Cream is an easy, healthy, and novel dessert to keep you cool this summer. Freezing and grating frozen fruits is one of the best viral hacks I’ve seen lately. (Thanks to Frankie Gaw, @littlefatboyfrankie, who started the “shaved ice” trend online this summer.) Fruit-based shaved ice has been a cultural staple of many countries, including Japan, Mexico, and the Philippines, to name a few. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My version IB @carolinagelen is a fun twist on the classic “peaches and cream” dessert combo: mix your favorite yogurt with a bit of vanilla bean paste and honey for a lightly-sweetened, creamy base. You can also add a bit of protein powder, if you like. Freeze a fresh, clean peach, and use a sharp zester grater to shave the peach. The result is the freshest peach “shaved ice” you’ve ever tasted. Enjoy as is or top with seeds, nuts, fresh mint, or any topping you like. If you make a version of a shaved ice fruit dessert in your culture, please share in the comments! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1 whole fresh peach 1 cup plain yogurt, any you like 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract 1 teaspoon honey, plus more for drizzling ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨You can find the full printable recipe with all tips and directions on my website which is linked in my bio. You can also search for the recipe in the search bar of my website by typing PEACHES and it will pop right up! If all else fails please come to www.themodernnonna.com ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⚠️I do not authorize other food accounts to download and use my videos for their own channels without written consent. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #peaches #peachseason