Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The one household ingredient that will make everyday meals even tastier
Subscribe
The one household ingredient that will make everyday meals even tastier
Flat lay of soup made with green vegetables and cream© Getty Images

The one household ingredient that will make everyday meals even tastier  

The good news? You probably already have it in your cupboard

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Cooking is a source of comfort and enjoyment for many. 

Seeking out new recipes and trying them out for yourself or your loved ones is such a wonderful way to spend time.

To me, it's the joy of life. So learning new hacks and methods for making home-cooked food even tastier is always something I'm very interested in.

Close up of woman's hands slicing fresh organic carrots on kitchen counter© Getty Images
Cooking is a source of comfort for so many

The one household ingredient you need to incorporate into cooking more

If you're new to cooking, or perhaps just keen to collect all the best tips out there for your culinary creations, then you'll already know that there is a litany of things to learn that can make it overwhelming. 

Finding quick and easy ways to elevate meals, therefore, is a must…

Pattern of variety fresh of organic berry fruits and vegetables and healthy vegan meal ingredients on pink background.© Getty Images

There is one household ingredient that you might want to familiarise yourself with when it comes to making meals extra flavoursome. And the good news is that you may already have it in your cupboard...

Bottles of olive oil and vinegar in the kitchen.© Getty Images

We all know that vinegar adds an acidic taste to food (it's practically illegal in my book to have fish and chips without it), but different types of vinegars are extremely useful when it comes to heightening flavours of meals that you might not associate them with.

It's quite well-known that vinegar in salad dressing is commonplace. But did you know it's also a brilliant and essential addition for hot food too, such as soups and marinades?

A chef once told me during a cooking class that when making vegetable-based soups, it's important to add 'acidity' to heighten flavour. While most people might immediately head for salt (guilty), adding vinegar instead is more effective, not to mention that it means your sodium intake isn't too high.

Harissa soup with sweet potato, chickpeas and tahini© Getty Images

For example, when making a tomato-based soup full of vegetables (that can often be lacking in flavour, especially after they've been cooked), I will always add a splash of balsamic vinegar at the end and also while serving.

If balsamic isn't your thing, then red wine vinegar is another great option for a fuller, more vibrant flavour.

The acidity of the vinegar not only heightens flavour but also balances the taste of some ingredients that might be too overpowering. 

You don't need to add masses, a little goes a long way.

Flat lay of soup made with green vegetables and cream© Getty Images

A recipe by Pascal Baudar on Chelsea Green Publishing states: "It may sound a bit strange and unusual for some, but vinegar is a common ingredient in some soup recipes, and there is a good reason for it.

"Vinegar is really a flavor-enhancer (umami). That's why it is so often used in cooking, sauces, and salad dressings, and the same for soups."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Food

See more

Read More