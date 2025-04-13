Cooking is a source of comfort and enjoyment for many.

Seeking out new recipes and trying them out for yourself or your loved ones is such a wonderful way to spend time.

To me, it's the joy of life. So learning new hacks and methods for making home-cooked food even tastier is always something I'm very interested in.

© Getty Images Cooking is a source of comfort for so many

The one household ingredient you need to incorporate into cooking more

If you're new to cooking, or perhaps just keen to collect all the best tips out there for your culinary creations, then you'll already know that there is a litany of things to learn that can make it overwhelming.

Finding quick and easy ways to elevate meals, therefore, is a must…

© Getty Images There is one household ingredient that you might want to familiarise yourself with when it comes to making meals extra flavoursome. And the good news is that you may already have it in your cupboard...



© Getty Images We all know that vinegar adds an acidic taste to food (it's practically illegal in my book to have fish and chips without it), but different types of vinegars are extremely useful when it comes to heightening flavours of meals that you might not associate them with. It's quite well-known that vinegar in salad dressing is commonplace. But did you know it's also a brilliant and essential addition for hot food too, such as soups and marinades? A chef once told me during a cooking class that when making vegetable-based soups, it's important to add 'acidity' to heighten flavour. While most people might immediately head for salt (guilty), adding vinegar instead is more effective, not to mention that it means your sodium intake isn't too high.

© Getty Images For example, when making a tomato-based soup full of vegetables (that can often be lacking in flavour, especially after they've been cooked), I will always add a splash of balsamic vinegar at the end and also while serving. If balsamic isn't your thing, then red wine vinegar is another great option for a fuller, more vibrant flavour. The acidity of the vinegar not only heightens flavour but also balances the taste of some ingredients that might be too overpowering. You don't need to add masses, a little goes a long way.