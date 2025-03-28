 I made Meghan Markle's 15-minute breakfast she serves her children daily

The Duchess of Sussex has several strings to her bow, including podcast host, presenter, producer, and mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but that doesn't stop her from following through with a special ritual each morning.

According to Meghan, as shared in her eight-part Netflix cooking and lifestyle series, breakfast is an important part of her daily routine. "I wake up every morning and I really take a lot of pride in making breakfast for my family," she shared.

In episode two of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess is seen whipping up a frittata for her friend Mindy Kaling - a recipe she regularly repeats for her husband Prince Harry and their children.

Recreating Meghan's breakfast frittata

If Meghan's mornings are fast-paced, mine are lightning speed. While I don't have children of my own, I do have a puppy to walk, feed, and drop off at day care before I complete my morning workout, shower and commute to work.

Breakfasts, for me, are usually a grab-and-go situation, but Meghan's wholesome veggie-packed frittata got me thinking; should I be putting more effort into my breakfasts

"Mornings are fast, I've gotta get the kids to school, so I think that's why I'm comfortable with this pace," she says as she throws together ingredients to make the baked egg-based dish.

Keen to see just how realistic it is to add a baked breakfast into my morning routine, I wasted no time in trying to recreate Meghan's frittata for myself.

Making the Duchess of Sussex's frittata recipe

My verdict on the Duchess of Sussex's breakfast frittata

Meghan’s recipe calls for eight eggs to feed her family of four, but I found that using just four eggs was more than enough, providing me with breakfast for one day and leftovers for the next.

"I have a family - a husband who, no matter what meal is put in front of him, before he tastes it, puts salt on. So, I try to under-salt,” Meghan says, explaining her approach to seasoning.

It’s a genius way to use up lingering vegetables that might otherwise go to waste. A half-used pepper here, a handful of spinach there - it felt good to create something new while minimising food waste.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide © Netflix Episode one – Hello, Honey! The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin. Episode two – Welcome to the Party The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. Episode three – Two kids from LA In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen. Episode four – Love Is In The Details Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. Episode five – Surprise and Delight Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''. Episode six – The Juice is Worth The Squeeze With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas. Episode seven – Elevating the Everyday Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods. Episode eight – Feels Like Home In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends.

The dish itself is incredibly simple, requiring just five minutes of prep and ten minutes in the oven, which was enough time for me to blow-dry my hair and pack my gym bag.

As for taste, it’s certainly a step up from a quick bowl of cereal. I didn’t go as far as topping mine with edible flowers, à la the Duchess, but it still felt like a more elevated breakfast.