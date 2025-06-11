Prince William's 'burnt' budget meal he used to woo girlfriend Kate

With access to the finest ingredients and most accomplished chefs in the world, the Prince of Wales, and palace life more generally, has long been associated with quality dining.

State dinners, when members of the royal family host world leaders and people of note for an evening meal at Buckingham Palace, are known for being an occasion for a highly formal meal with multiple courses – something that couldn't be further from William's dinning experience during his time at the University of St Andrews.

Here, the prince, now 42, used a particular meal to woo his then-girlfriend and future wife Kate Middleton – and it was a budget as it gets. "He used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that's when he was trying to impress me, Mary," Kate told TV cook and widely regarded national treasure, Mary Berry in 2019.

© Getty William and Kate met at St Andrews

"Things like Bolognese sauce, and things like that."

William's 'romantic' culinary offering

"Bolognese is one of those classic student dishes because it’s simple, affordable, and you can feed a crowd with just a few ingredients, beef mince, tinned tomatoes, pasta, a bit of onion and garlic," Michelin Star chef and BBC Great British Menu winner Tom Shepherd tells HELLO!. "It’s perfect for cooking in bulk and sharing with housemates, and it still feels like you’ve made a proper home-cooked meal. Top it with a bit of cheese and you’re sorted, so easy and ever so quick!"

© Alamy Stock Photo Eating spaghetti evokes Disney romance

Tom says there is a good reason William chose this dish to woo Kate - and it wasn't about displaying his cooking skills. "There’s something undeniably romantic about bolognese," he says. "Maybe it’s the Italian roots, Italy is the land of romance after all. And of course, we all remember Lady and the Tramp sharing spaghetti: it’s nostalgic, intimate, and a bit playful. Sharing a bowl of pasta feels personal, like you’re cooking from the heart."

© Getty William cooked spaghetti bolognese for Kate as a romantic gesture

The chef shares his tips that could have allowed William to elevate the dish to the next level to really win Kate's heart: "It’s all about using the best-quality ingredients. Think rich, slow-cooked beef mince with a splash of red wine, homemade pasta, and a good beef stock," he says. "Add some passata for depth, finish with aged Parmesan and fresh oregano, it transforms a humble dish into something really special. It’s comfort food, but elevated with care and intention."

William's kitchen disasters

Though the prince's spaghetti bolognese was perhaps one of the easiest dishes in any uni student's repertoire, William's cooking endeavours weren't without a touch of jeopardy.

© Getty Prince William cooked Kate bolognese when they were at university

"When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners, and what would happen is I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation… so I was quite glad she was there at the time," William remembered previously.

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library William learned to cook during his boarding school days at Eton

As for whether William still cooks for his wife, Kate revealed: "He sometimes does, actually - he's very good at breakfast."

William and Kate's favourite foods

William and Kate's cooking repertoire has certainly developed since their university years. In 2012, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair that William's favourite meal is one cooked by his wife's hand.

© Getty The royal couple are big foodies

"In the evenings she indulges her hobby of cooking William's favourite supper, roast chicken," she said.

Contrary to popular belief, Kate is not one for hired chefs at her home at Adelaide Cottage just east of Windsor Castle with William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kates have been open about their love of Indian food

Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, revealed in 2024: "After school, it is just the five of them at home, with Kate, rather than a cook or housekeeper, usually preparing dinner."

© Getty Kate likes her food spicier than William

Kate's favourite dish is a food preference she has in common with her daughter – a love of a good curry.

© Getty Princess Kate has been known to cook William a roast chicken

"It's so hard cooking curry with the family," Kate admitted in 2019 during an outing to the Aga Khan Centre in London, before remarking to William: "The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium and I quite like it hot.

"Charlotte is pretty good with heat," she added.

