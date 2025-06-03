The Princess of Wales is known for her love of an active lifestyle.

Whenever an opportunity arises to get stuck into some sport and competitive games, Kate is there and raring to go.

The wife of Prince William has gone to countless events and engagements where she's able to hone her love of sport, whether it's taking part in a game of rugby with the England team, playing hockey, sailing in a regatta or racing her husband and brother-in-law on a sprint track.

It's not surprising, therefore, that to support her active lifestyle, Kate, 43, makes sure her diet is super healthy.

© Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales (Patron of the Rugby Football Union) takes part in a game of walking touch rugby as she visits Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, 2023 in Maidenhead, England

Princess Kate's diet staples are her 'building blocks' for fitness

The mother-of-three is known to have a vegetable-heavy diet, and often partakes in what is known as the 'Mediterranean diet' which typically consists of vegetables, whole grains, legumes, as well as healthy fats like fish, particularly salmon, eggs and more.

Meanwhile, she's also known to "love" cooking a roast chicken with her family and also enjoys spicy vegetable curries.

© WireImage The Princess of Wales enjoys an active lifestyle

A diet that regularly incorporates these specific staples means Kate is naturally getting plenty of protein. And since the future queen is said to be a big fan of weight training and HIIT workouts like the trendy CrossFit programmes, then her diet is the perfect "building blocks" to ensure she gets results.

Nikkita Hope-Brown, qualified PT and owner of Found, a women's only strength training studio in London, told HELLO!: "You cannot build muscle without the building blocks, which is protein.

© Getty Images A high protein diet is essential for building and strengthening muscle

"To give a metaphor, proteins are the bricks that make up the wall, and strength training is the actual bricklaying. You cannot build a house without the actual bricks or someone doing the work of laying the bricks - you need to have both. How much protein we need depends on our goals and body, for muscle growth, typically 1.5 - 2g of protein for every kilogram we weigh.

Kate Rowe-Ham, fitness coach and founder of Owning Your Menopause, shares a similar view: "You can't out-train a poor diet. Muscles are built in the gym but need to recover and transform in the kitchen. To support muscle growth and recovery, it is essential to consume a high-protein diet, especially after a workout."

Kate continues: "Include whole foods rich in fibre, healthy fats, and complex carbs to fuel your workouts and stabilise hormones."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The royal enjoys a healthy diet consisting of plenty of vegetables in addition to her active lifestyle

Princess Kate's diet highlights revealed

While we, of course, don't know what Kate eats on daily basis, we do know some of her favourites that make regular appearances in her weekly meal planning.

The royal is said to be a big fan of a green smoothie to start her day, much like her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, consisting of spinach, kale, blueberries and matcha.

© Getty Images The royal reportedly enjoys a green smoothie in the morning

Kate is not strictly vegetarian, but it's been said that she likes to have meat-free meals regularly, particularly, for lunch.

Her and William are also big lovers of sushi, which is another great way of upping the protein if they include seafood or even tofu.