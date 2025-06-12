Prince Louis' 'earthy' 90p obsession most kids hate

As the son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Louis could likely get away with requesting any snack he fancied. However, his mother Kate has previously revealed that one of his favourite foods is far from a crowd-pleaser.

During a conversation with Mary Berry in 2019, Kate revealed that her youngest son is a massive fan of beetroot. "We grow our own vegetables, we've got carrots, beans, beetroot's a massive favourite, Louis absolutely loves beetroot," the princess revealed.

Though not a likely favourite, it is certainly a nutritious food for Louis to eat in abundance. "For children, beetroot is like a natural multivitamin in disguise," twice Michelin star chef of Kanishka, Atul Kochhar, tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images Prince Louis loves beetroot!

"The iron and folate help with brain development and energy, both crucial for growing bodies and active minds. Its natural sugars give a gentle energy lift without the crash that comes from processed snacks. Plus, it supports healthy digestion."

However, it is somewhat of a rogue choice from such a young child, albeit a royal one. "Beetroot can be a bit 'too different' for a child’s palate, with its earthy taste and texture," Atul explains. "The colour is striking, yes, but the taste can be intense if not balanced well. What I have found that works well are beetroot croquettes and we even serve these in my restaurants or beetroot fritters."

© Getty Prince Louis is a fan of the root vegetable

The chef adds that beetroot offers a wealth of nutritional benefits, meaning Louis' parents and siblings can't go wrong if they join him in tucking in. "Beetroot is a magnificent ingredient and what I call a super-root," Atul says. "It's loaded with essential nutrients. You’ve got iron, which helps keep blood healthy, folate for cell growth, and nitrates that naturally support blood flow and heart health. Not to mention fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants."

It is also an affordable snack with most supermarkets selling beetroot raw for under £2 or pickled in a jar for convenience for under £1.

Home cooking

There is, however, a more typically child-friendly dish that goes down a treat in the Wales household. "One of the last things we cooked, together, was your pizza dough," Kate told Mary Berry of time spent cooking at home with her children.

© Getty Kate's kids love to make pizzas

"We made pizzas with your pizza dough recipe...They absolutely loved it." Though pizza is often considered a treat, ingredients like peppers, red onions, and sweetcorn can be added to the top of pizza for healthy eaters like Louis.

© Instagram / @Kensington Palace Kate and her children cook together at home

Whatever is on the menu at Adelaide Cottage, it will be cooked by the royal couple, not, as many would expect, by a live-in chef.

DISCOVER: Princess Anne's 20p dessert that makes party guests leave early

Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, revealed in 2024: "After school, it is just the five of them at home, with Kate, rather than a cook or housekeeper, usually preparing dinner."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

LISTEN: Do Kate and Meghan have access to Princess Diana's 'five dresses'?