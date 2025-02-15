Princess Kate's daily diet for George, Charlotte and Louis supports their 'rapid growth'

When asked to picture members of the royal family tucking into a dinner or enjoying a spot of breakfast, images of afternoon tea and grand banquets come to mind.

However, that is not the case for the Prince and Princess of Wales' children – George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage George, Charlotte and Louis are big foodies

Though insights into their home life at Adelaide Cottage are few and far between, the Wales children's parents have offered insights into their eating habits during public-facing engagements and they are more relatable than you might think.

HELLO! gained access to expert insights on the royal children's diets from certified nutritionist and nutritional therapist Lucia Stansbie – and it is fair to say that the royal parents have got a balanced diet nailed.

Plenty of hearty vegetables

During a filmed conversation with Mary Berry for the BBC's A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate told the legendary TV baker that her children enjoy plenty of vegetables, particularly carrots, beans, and beetroot.

© Getty Princess Kate told Mary Berry about her kids' eating habits

"Those foods are rich in fibre which is essential to keep a healthy gut microbiome," Lucia tells us. "Colourful vegetables such as carrots and beetroots are a great source of vitamins and antioxidants which are needed to support many body processes and overall health.

© Getty The kids enjoy a balanced diet

She adds: "Beans are a great source of plant-based proteins, with proteins being a building block for all our tissues, essential to support rapid growth in kids."

Charlotte's favourite snack

Olives are often thought of as an acquired taste, especially for children. However, during a visit to Lavender Primary School in England in 2019, Kate revealed that Princess Charlotte is a fan which is music to the ears of nutritionist Lucia.

© Getty Charlotte loves olives

"Olives are an underrated fermented food!," she says. "While current trends focus on kimchi, kombucha and sauerkraut, olives are also a fermented food that can support gut health. They are also rich in beneficial omega-3 fatty acids, essential for overall health and keeping inflammation levels low."

Like mother like daughter

Charlotte is not afraid to try different flavours and takes after her mother in her love of a curry. Before her and William's tour of Pakistan in 2019, Kate revealed that she loves a curry at home and while she tones down the spice for their children, "Charlotte is pretty good with heat".

© Getty Kate and Princess Charlotte both love spicy food

Lucia says that William and Kate have earned themselves brownie points for introducing their children to new flavours and dishes from different countries: "It is vital to introduce kids to different foods and foster their love for different foods. This will help them have a varied diet and include different foods, which will have a positive impact on overall health.

© Getty Kate spoke about her kids eating before her trip to Pakistan

She adds: "A healthy diet should be balanced but also varied, so introducing different foods from young age is vital."

A right royal treat

Though the royals have access to the finest ingredients, they are not immune to craving a treat. In 2019, Kate visited the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London where she got stuck into a spot of pizza making - an activity she says her children love.

© Getty Kate's kids love to make pizzas

Though pizza is often put in the 'junk food' category, Lucia says that it can be elevated with healthy ingredients: "Toppings such as grilled vegetables can help increase the total fibre in a meal and high-quality cheese can be a good source of protein and calcium.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis enjoy making pizzas at home with their mum

"I would avoid adding dips and processed meats topping, and maybe have pizza as a meal when you know you need 'fuel' for a day out or playing sports," she says.

All in moderation

Talking of treats, Kate has previously been spotted picking up bags of Haribo Tangfastics at the shops, putting the health-conscious credentials of the Waleses' diet into question.

© Getty The kids love their food

"While I don’t rate it as a healthy food, it is important not to label certain foods as bad or prohibiting foods," Lucia explains. "It is important to teach kids that certain foods are a treat and should be enjoyed in moderation rather than ban them as unhealthy."

© Getty William and Kate like a sweet treat

The same goes for George, Charlotte, and Louis' favourite cheesy pasta: "I won’t encourage them to eat it every day as a staple but as a weekend family meal/treat if they like why not?," Lucia asks. "It can also be made more nutritionally dense and balanced by adding a source of fibre like spinach or peas and swapping white pasta with wholegrain pasta."