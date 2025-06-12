Princess Anne's 6-word quip following scream-inducing incident with waiter

Princess Anne is normally the picture of composure, but her unflappable nature was ruffled during an incident with a famous waiter.

Daniel Foxx admitted that he accidentally made the royal raise her voice and swear during his brief stint as a waiter before his career as a comedian and author flourished.

Despite working with high-profile clientele such as the King's sister, he was not immune to making mistakes.

Owning up to one big mishap, he recalled Mel Giedroyc's Where There's a Will There's a Wake podcast: "I burned Princess Anne once. I used to work as a waiter when I was at university, and I was carrying a pot of hot tea at some very fancy event and span too quickly and just poured truly, scaldingly boiling hot tea all down the back of Princess Anne's bare legs."

Without any protective clothing over her legs, Anne let out a "blood curdling scream", he recalled, adding: "I think maybe a swear came out. She leapt into the air, screamed, turned around."

Daniel confessed he allowed someone else to take the blame in front of the watchful eyes of those attending the Woodland Trust event.

Everyone turned to stare at me, and I was like, 'I'm so sorry.' Thankfully, a man thought he had knocked me. He hadn't, but he took the blame."

Turning his attention back to Princess Anne, Daniel said he was just a waiter, and she had a very no-nonsense quip in response. "She went, 'Yes, well, it was rather warm,'" he told Mel, before joking that she is "clearly not that sensitive" since she didn't let it impact her evening.

Princess Anne's lunch rule

It's possible that Princess Anne's entire meal consisted of the tea Daniel served, since it recently came to light that she follows in her brother King Charles' footsteps and skips lunch.

Chef Michael Mercer told HELLO! that he prepared a six-course meal for Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh and Princess Anne, but the latter left her food untouched.

Chef Mercer told us the royal sipped on a cup of Earl Grey tea, before politely thanking the chef and making her exit. The food did not go to waste, with her security tucking into the meal instead.

She does, however, normally consume an unusual diet of brown bananas for breakfast, occasionally kippers throughout the day, and devilled pheasant for dinner, followed by choc ices to encourage her dinner guests to depart by 9pm.