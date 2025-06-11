Queen Mary's 900-calorie 'inflammation' busting post-workout meal

The Danish royal family frequently give their followers on social media a glimpse into their royal residences and style, but there's one part of their personal lives that we don't see a lot of – their cooking.

On Monday, the super sporty King Frederik and Queen Mary took part in the annual Royal Run event, alongside all four of their children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

After the event, the family shared a photo to their official Instagram page showing off the delicious post-run dinner they have to get their energy back.

Alongside a picture of a delightful-looking dish of spaghetti bolognese with a serving of grated cheese, the caption read: "Traditionally, dinner with us is spaghetti bolognese after the Royal Run. Thank you for this year – see you next year."

Is spaghetti bolognese a good post-workout meal?

Spaghetti bolognese is, all-round, quite a nutritious dish – with hefty servings of carbohydrates, protein and other nutrients, and a large portion typically provides a solid energy boost of 900 calories. But is it specifically good after a strenuous workout?

Rob Hobson, registered nutritionist working with Healthspan and author of Unprocess Your Family Life, certainly thinks so: "It's actually a great post-run recovery meal, especially after something long-distance like the Royal Run."

© Getty Images Spaghetti bolognese is a perfect post-workout meal

He emphasises the importance of striking the right carbohydrate-to-protein ratio of 3:1 after endurance-based exercise, giving the example of 70g of dry pasta served with 80g of lean beef mince as "spot on for that recovery sweet spot".

The nutrition expert also notes: "Add in some salad or vegetables and it gives you a really well-balanced and nutrient-dense meal that also delivers lycopene, an antioxidant found in tomatoes that helps to reduce inflammation in the body."

Kevin Rail, fitness nutrition specialist and senior contributor at Premium Saunas, also weighed in on the benefits of the sauce: "Tomatoes also add potassium and sodium, supporting electrolyte balance and damping down exercise-induced inflammation, while onion, garlic and herbs bring trace minerals and immune-friendly polyphenols."

© Getty Images A bowl of spaghetti bolognese can help restore your energy faster

Eating the meal within 60 to 90 minutes after finishing up your workout is best, he adds: "It helps shuttle glucose back into muscle and gives amino acids a head start on rebuilding damaged fibers."

Both nutritionists suggest that wholegrain pasta over regular pasta on most occasions, due to its higher fiber content, but Rob points out that "white pasta is actually the better choice immediately post-run, as it digests more quickly and helps restore energy faster when your body needs it most."