King Charles makes diet U-turn to help him 'keep going'

When it comes to their food choices, it's well-known among royal watchers that King Charles and Queen Camilla typically like to stick to their favourites.

However, like all of us, the King needs to make drastic changes to his diet every now and then – and the most recent one might come as quite a surprise to you.

Though King Charles has been known to take a larger, more nutritious and filling, meal to begin the day in the past, it seems that he's begun to ditch the bigger breakfasts.

Former royal gardener Jack Stooks, in collaboration with Slingo, has shared some details about the breakfast that the father of Prince William and Prince Harry would have eaten on Saturday, ahead of Trooping the Colour.

He says: "The King never eats lots on Trooping the Colour. He would try and have something healthy like cereals with nuts and fruit and some honey. He's never been known to have huge meals."

© Getty Images The King opts for something healthy like fruit and nuts with cereal on days like Trooping the Colour

The royal expert continued: "I'm sure they would have bottles of water with them on a day like today or whatever they might need to keep going. They don't tend to carry anything with them, but their back-ups might have things in the car with them in case they do need it."

King Charles' dietary U-turn

This comes as quite the shift from the protein-heavy breakfast that the King and his wife have been known to favour in the past.

Four years ago, it was revealed on the Clarence House official Instagram page that he enjoyed "cheesy baked eggs" for breakfast, including a photo of the delicious-looking meal and a recipe.

With wilted spinach, sundried tomatoes, soft cheese and double cream, on top of the eggs and cheese, it's a highly nutritious, though rather filling, choice of meal to kick off a long day.

It is widely known that the King often skips lunch, though this may not be the case any longer, especially if he's opting for smaller breakfasts.

Clarence House also shared that the pair enjoy eating oatcakes, either served at breakfast or alongside a cheeseboard, posting a simple three-ingredient recipe alongside the picture.