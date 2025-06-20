I experienced an alcohol-free Royal Ascot – and I'm convinced a sober race day is just as fun

Nothing says British summer quite like a day at the races, and Royal Ascot is certainly the pinnacle of the season's sporting calendar.

On day two of 2025's Royal Ascot, I headed to the event to see it in all its glory, and the day was a total joy.

Abundant in displays of sartorial finery, the day was attended by thousands of racegoers, including the King and Queen and the Prince of Wales.

© Katie Daly I got to experience the atmosphere at Royal Ascot for myself

The day lived up to every expectation I had - glorious hats galore, the most incredible display of jockeys on horseback, and the liveliest of atmospheres as I enjoyed the day sat trackside under an umbrella (it was 27 degrees after all) with a drink in hand.

© Katie Daly I tried the 0% beer in the House of Peroni

After arriving at the iconic racecourse, I headed straight outside to see the track as the jockeys started to get warmed up.

The atmosphere became more and more lively as the royals confirmed to ride in horse-drawn carriages were announced on the big screen.

© Katie Daly I enjoyed the horse racing from the Queen Anne enclosure

As with any day spent lapping up the English summer sun, a trip to the bar for a refreshment was a must.

Among the array of beverages on offer alongside the countless food trucks in the exclusive Terrace Club serving mouthwatering race day bites was the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% beer, which I got to try for myself.

© Katie Daly I thought the Peroni 0% tasted just like an alcoholic pint

Enjoying a glass of champagne or sharing a pitcher of Pimm’s has long been part of the culture at Royal Ascot. However, for those looking to enjoy a sober day at the races, an alcohol-free beer is the perfect alternative to your favourite tipple.

© Katie Daly The 0% beer featured on the menu in the House of Peroni area

I couldn’t distinguish Peroni's alcohol-free beverage from the boozy one - equally as refreshing and a near-identical flavour that meant all the enjoyment of a perfect pint without the dehydrating effects of sipping alcohol on such a hot day.

An alcohol-free day at Ascot also means you can enjoy all the action and be able to safely drive home.

© Katie Daly I looked straight onto the track from my table in the Queen Anne enclosure

If you're set for a day at the racecourse before the event ends on 21 June, keep your eyes peeled for Peroni's blue ribbons in Royal Ascot's car parks. Picking one of these up makes you eligible for a bottle of the brand's 0% beer, so even designated drivers can feel part of the fun.

The pizza at Ascot was next level

My day at Royal Ascot didn’t disappoint. For royal fans, the day is a chance to experience a carriage procession up close and personal (my spot on the Queen Anne enclosure was a prime viewing location), while soaking up enough style inspiration to last you all summer long.

© WireImage Prince William, Prince of Wales attended day two of Royal Ascot

The food on offer at the House of Peroni tent was next level (who doesn’t love a slice or two of pizza on a warm day?) and washed down with a pint of their 0.%, it was the ultimate way to make the most of a heatwave.

