Prince William supported by Carole Middleton and close friends at Royal Ascot - best photos

For a second year in a row, Kate missed the annual racing meet in Berkshire, as she continues to find the right balance following her treatment for cancer.
HELLO! understands Kate was disappointed to not be at the racecourse with her husband and the King and Queen on Wednesday.
Prince William rode in the carriage procession with Charles and Camilla, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were seated in the second carriage, while the King's cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, and her husband, Daniel, appeared in the fourth.
Solo William
The Prince of Wales looked smart in a morning suit, a patterned tie and a top hat.
Happy and glorious
The King smiled and doffed his top hat at the crowd as the royals arrived in the parade ring.
Gorgeous in green
The Queen looked beautiful in an emerald green dress and a matching hat, with an emerald brooch.
Carriage procession
William shared a carriage with the King and Queen, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud.
Alizee & Carole
Carole Middleton and daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, made a stylish entrance at the racecourse.
Kate's mother looked elegant in a butter yellow lace dress from ME+EM with a wide-brimmed hat, while French financial analyst Alizee sported a mint green checked number.
The Tindalls
Mike and Zara Tindall were all smiles for the camera as they watched the action from their box.
Zara looked beautiful in a white floral Anna Mason dress with a blush pink Bee Smith headband.
The Edinburghs
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh made a joint appearance at the races ahead of their 26th wedding anniversary.
Sophie opted for a white and pink floral Suzannah London dress with a magenta teardrop-style hat.
