Prince William supported by Carole Middleton and close friends at Royal Ascot - best photos

The Prince of Wales was supported by his in-laws and some of his closest friends at Royal Ascot after his wife, the Princess of Wales, had to pull out of attending.

For a second year in a row, Kate missed the annual racing meet in Berkshire, as she continues to find the right balance following her treatment for cancer.

HELLO! understands Kate was disappointed to not be at the racecourse with her husband and the King and Queen on Wednesday.

Prince William rode in the carriage procession with Charles and Camilla, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were seated in the second carriage, while the King's cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, and her husband, Daniel, appeared in the fourth.

1/ 7 © WireImage Solo William The Prince of Wales looked smart in a morning suit, a patterned tie and a top hat.

2/ 7 © Getty Happy and glorious The King smiled and doffed his top hat at the crowd as the royals arrived in the parade ring.

3/ 7 © WireImage Gorgeous in green The Queen looked beautiful in an emerald green dress and a matching hat, with an emerald brooch.

4/ 7 © Getty Images for Ascot Racecours Carriage procession William shared a carriage with the King and Queen, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud.

5/ 7 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Alizee & Carole Carole Middleton and daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, made a stylish entrance at the racecourse. Kate's mother looked elegant in a butter yellow lace dress from ME+EM with a wide-brimmed hat, while French financial analyst Alizee sported a mint green checked number.

6/ 7 © Getty Images The Tindalls Mike and Zara Tindall were all smiles for the camera as they watched the action from their box. Zara looked beautiful in a white floral Anna Mason dress with a blush pink Bee Smith headband.

7/ 7 © PA Images via Getty Images The Edinburghs The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh made a joint appearance at the races ahead of their 26th wedding anniversary. Sophie opted for a white and pink floral Suzannah London dress with a magenta teardrop-style hat.