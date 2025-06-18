Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William supported by Carole Middleton and close friends at Royal Ascot - best photos
Prince William at Royal Ascot© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales pulled out of attending with her husband

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales was supported by his in-laws and some of his closest friends at Royal Ascot after his wife, the Princess of Wales, had to pull out of attending.

For a second year in a row, Kate missed the annual racing meet in Berkshire, as she continues to find the right balance following her treatment for cancer.

HELLO! understands Kate was disappointed to not be at the racecourse with her husband and the King and Queen on Wednesday.

Prince William rode in the carriage procession with Charles and Camilla, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were seated in the second carriage, while the King's cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, and her husband, Daniel, appeared in the fourth.

See the best photos of the royals from day two of Royal Ascot… 

1/7

Prince William wearing top hat in carriage© WireImage

Solo William

The Prince of Wales looked smart in a morning suit, a patterned tie and a top hat. 

2/7

King Charles doffs his hat at the crowd© Getty

Happy and glorious

The King smiled and doffed his top hat at the crowd as the royals arrived in the parade ring. 

3/7

King Charles in grey suit and top hat and Queen Camilla in green dress and hat© WireImage

Gorgeous in green

The Queen looked beautiful in an emerald green dress and a matching hat, with an emerald brooch.

4/7

The Prince of Wales (R) with Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud © Getty Images for Ascot Racecours

Carriage procession

William shared a carriage with the King and Queen, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud. 

5/7

lizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Alizee & Carole

Carole Middleton and daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, made a stylish entrance at the racecourse.

Kate's mother looked elegant in a butter yellow lace dress from ME+EM with a wide-brimmed hat, while French financial analyst Alizee sported a mint green checked number. 

6/7

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attends Royal Ascot © Getty Images

The Tindalls

Mike and Zara Tindall were all smiles for the camera as they watched the action from their box. 

Zara looked beautiful in a white floral Anna Mason dress with a blush pink Bee Smith headband. 

7/7

Edward and Sophie at Royal Ascot© PA Images via Getty Images

The Edinburghs

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh made a joint appearance at the races ahead of their 26th wedding anniversary.

Sophie opted for a white and pink floral Suzannah London dress with a magenta teardrop-style hat.

