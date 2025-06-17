Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy fond reunion with Princess Beatrice on Day One of Royal Ascot – best photos

It's been a major royal reunion on the first day of Royal Ascot as Zara and Mike Tindall met up with Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson.
Mike looked incredibly dapper in a grey suit and top hat, while his wife looked absolutely gorgeous in a baby blue dress, which featured a sheer mid-section. Zara's fascinator stole the show, with the daughter of Princess Anne wearing a stylish one in a cream colour.
Meanwhile, Beatrice, 36, stunned in a plaid ensemble, while mum Sarah, 65, wore a naval blue outside that featured lacy sleeves. She topped off the look with a matching fascinator that carried a mesh net.
This wasn't the only reunion, as King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling, were all in attendance as well.
