Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy fond reunion with Princess Beatrice on Day One of Royal Ascot – best photos

It's been a major royal reunion on the first day of Royal Ascot as Zara and Mike Tindall met up with Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Mike looked incredibly dapper in a grey suit and top hat, while his wife looked absolutely gorgeous in a baby blue dress, which featured a sheer mid-section. Zara's fascinator stole the show, with the daughter of Princess Anne wearing a stylish one in a cream colour.

Meanwhile, Beatrice, 36, stunned in a plaid ensemble, while mum Sarah, 65, wore a naval blue outside that featured lacy sleeves. She topped off the look with a matching fascinator that carried a mesh net.

This wasn't the only reunion, as King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling, were all in attendance as well.

Photos

See all the glam photos from the opening day of Ascot…

© Max Mumby Zara and Mike Tindall Zara and Mike regularly attend Royal Ascot and they looked so glam at the annual event.

© Getty Beatrice arrives It wasn'y just mum Sarah that joined Beatrice at Ascot, as they were joined by Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© PA Images via Getty Images King and Queen King Charles and Queen Camilla led the carriage procession. They were joined in their carriage by Saudi royal Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud and Lady Sarah Keswick.

© Getty Harriet's first time Harriet got to ride in the carriage for the first time this year, joining her boyfriend, Peter.

© Getty Royal reunion Charles reunited with several members of the extended royal family on the first day of the event.