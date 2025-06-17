Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy fond reunion with Princess Beatrice on Day One of Royal Ascot – best photos
King Charles speaks with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice during day one of Royal Ascot© Getty

The royal family were out in force for the first day of Royal Ascot

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
4 minutes ago
It's been a major royal reunion on the first day of Royal Ascot as Zara and Mike Tindall met up with Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Mike looked incredibly dapper in a grey suit and top hat, while his wife looked absolutely gorgeous in a baby blue dress, which featured a sheer mid-section. Zara's fascinator stole the show, with the daughter of Princess Anne wearing a stylish one in a cream colour.

Meanwhile, Beatrice, 36, stunned in a plaid ensemble, while mum Sarah, 65, wore a naval blue outside that featured lacy sleeves. She topped off the look with a matching fascinator that carried a mesh net.

This wasn't the only reunion, as King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling, were all in attendance as well.

Photos

See all the glam photos from the opening day of Ascot…

Zara and Mike Tindall attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse© Max Mumby

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike regularly attend Royal Ascot and they looked so glam at the annual event.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo© Getty

Beatrice arrives

It wasn'y just mum Sarah that joined Beatrice at Ascot, as they were joined by Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive ahead of the Queen Anne Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.© PA Images via Getty Images

King and Queen

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the carriage procession. They were joined in their carriage by Saudi royal Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud and Lady Sarah Keswick.

Harriet Sperling smiles© Getty

Harriet's first time

Harriet got to ride in the carriage for the first time this year, joining her boyfriend, Peter.

King Charles speaks with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall© Getty

Royal reunion

Charles reunited with several members of the extended royal family on the first day of the event.

WATCH: See King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Ascot in 2023

