Monty Don leaves fans 'disgusted' with bizarre homemade recipe

Monty Don has a legion of loyal fans thanks to the beloved BBC show, Gardeners' World, which he presents. However, the horticulturist faced criticism earlier this week when he took to social media to share an unusual recipe featuring ingredients from his garden.

"My favourite way to eat cucumber - quickly fried in butter and then a splash of cream, some salt, let bubble for a minute or so, sprinkle with fresh oregano and serve piping hot," Monty, 70, wrote as he captioned a photo of the creamy cucumber mix in a metal pan.

Monty's followers share their thoughts

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, and it's fair to say the jury is out. "Monty, I love you but what is this?," one confused follower wrote, while another joked: "Monty, I would follow you off a cliff but I’m drawing the line at creamy, warm."

© Instagram Monty's cucumber dish divided fans

A third added: "Genuinely distressing! Diabolical!"

However, there were some who gave Monty's unconventional cucumber dish their seal of approval. "Love the sound of that. I have really enjoyed cucumber in stir fries and even a cucumber curry but not tried it like this!," one supported penned. Another wrote: "How interesting! Never seen it cooked. Will try!"

Monty's tips for growing cucumbers

Though Monty's cucumber recipe isn't for everyone, his handy tips for growing your own cucumbers were a hit with fans.

© Getty Small greenhouse with growing cucumbers

Sharing his advice in a 2020 piece for the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, Monty said: "I have successfully grown 'ridge' types outside, which are much hardier and have tougher, rougher skins, but as a rule all cucumbers need warmth and wet to thrive.

"So I cram my cucumbers into the far end of my greenhouse, and although there is not enough space, they love the hot, damp conditions and reward me with dozens of fruits."

© Getty Cucumber sliced on the cutting board

He added of the conditions needed to grow cucumbers: "I sow the seed in three-inch pots in late April and put them on a heated bench to germinate – a windowsill above a radiator is fine.

© Getty Monty Don shared his advice for growing cucumbers

"I let them reach about six inches tall (big enough to have a decent root system but not so big that they are flopping about) before potting them into their final container, which should be as large as you have space for because they are big, greedy plants."

Monty's homegrown goods

Usually, Monty is met with nothing but support when he shares the latest produce from his garden. Earlier this season, he shared his harvest of Charlotte potatoes.

© Instagram Monty Don showed off his potatoes

"Not a drop of water other than what rain we have had, yet a very decent crop," he said alongside a photo of a basketful of rustic-looking spuds.