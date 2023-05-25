PSA: Ooni just slashed 30% off pizza ovens in its flash summer sale

Ooni, must have got the weather memo as its just dropped a huge sale on its pizza ovens ahead of the scorching bank holiday weekend. Save us a slice!

The latest Ooni sale includes up to 30% off its much-lusted after pizza ovens and accessories for outdoor dining this summer, and with such big savings, we predict a sellout. A garden essential? 100%!

Running now until May 29, the Ooni discounts are huge; you can bag yourself the Ooni Koda 12 and Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Ovens with a massive 30% off. And there's saving to be had on the Ooni covers too, to keep your pizza oven protected when not in use.

Pizza lovers will also be able to get their hands on discounted Ooni Dough Balls and a range of pizza-making accessories including the Ooni Modular Tables, Ooni Stack and Ooni Pizzaiolo Apron. Well, you need to look the part...

Reduced from £229 to £209.30, this oven cooks stone-based pizzas in as little as 60 seconds. Weighing just 10kg, it’s ultra-lightweight and easy to transport.

This is the one for serious pizza chefs and has an incredible saving – originally £349, it’s reduced to £244.30 in the summer sale! Gas-fuelled, it cooks stone-baked fresh 12inch pizzas in just 60 seconds and is small enough to fit into even the cosiest of gardens.

Save over £150 on the Ooni Koda 16 pizza oven – it’s now priced at £349.30, from £499, in Ooni’s latest sale.

This pizza oven is a garden essential for larger families or those who love to host a party, with an extra-large cooking area for 16inch pizzas, meat joints, breads and more. It has an innovative L-shaped flame for one-turn cooking, and cooks stone-baked fresh pizza in just 60 seconds.

