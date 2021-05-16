TikTok's easy pesto eggs are a breakfast gamechanger Level up your breakfast game with this delicious recipe

If TikTok is good for anything, it's for influencing the latest food trend. From the viral baked oats to the mouthwatering garlic bread recipe, we're always on the hunt for the latest dish to whip up at home.

If you want to spice up your morning routine and you're looking for new breakfast ideas – you've come to the right place. TikTok users are obsessed with this delicious new pesto eggs recipe that involves some unexpected ingredients.

We're obsessed with this alternative brunch recipe

With nearly 1.4 million people liking just one video on the popular social media app, you won't want to miss out on trying this trend. Described as a "gamechanger" by many a keen TikTok foodie, this delicious breakfast is not only easy to make but is also a healthy balanced alternative to your classic morning cornflakes.

Why not try making your own pesto at home?

Whether you're an early riser or a late brunch kind of person, this must-try new recipe is sure to transform your dull breakfast days into something exciting!

TikTok Pesto Eggs recipe



INGREDIENTS



1 tbsp pesto

2 eggs

½ Avocado

2 Slices of toast

1 tsp honey

INSTRUCTIONS



Step 1

Dollop the pesto into a frying pan (preferably non-stick), spread across the pan and cook for 1 minute until fragrant

Step 2

Crack your eggs directly into the pan and fry until crisp

Step 3

Smash an avocado and spread onto your favourite toast with a crack of black pepper and salt

Step 4

Place your pesto eggs on top, drizzle with honey and enjoy!

