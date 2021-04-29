Morrisons is selling the ultimate Aperol Spritz cocktail kit - but hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ah, there's nothing quite like the first May bank holiday of the year. Summer is just around the corner, and with garden parties and outdoor gatherings officially allowed to go ahead under the government's roadmap out of lockdown – why not celebrate this weekend with a refreshing glass of Aperol Spritz?

Morrisons is answering spritz lovers’ prayers as it launches a new Aperol Cocktail Box. Landing just in time for the bank holiday, the box makes it easy for cocktail lovers to whip up the ever-popular aperitivo, the Aperol Spritz.

Aperol Spritz Box, £35, Morrisons

With international travel off the cards for now, we can at least pretend we're kicking back and relaxing in a Mediterranean holiday resort, right?

Even if Britain isn't set to bask in warm sunshine this weekend, that doesn't stop you from enjoying a socially distanced soirée.

Transform your outdoor space with garden décor, a pop-up bar, outdoor lights and enjoy a cooling cocktail alfresco – you're already half way there.

The box includes everything required to create the ultimate summer cocktail - including a 70cl bottle of Aperol to mix up with the light and refreshing Mionetto Prosecco, before being topped with Morrisons Soda Water. There’s even a loose orange included to garnish the spritz.

Aperol Spritz is the cocktail of the summer

To accompany the drinks, the box also includes foodie treats to keep your guests (and you) topped up. Enjoy gruyere & poppy seed twists, lightly salted crisps and decadent nocellara olives - a taste of an Italian piazza from the comfort of your back garden.

But hurry! This limited-edition Aperol Cocktail Box is set to be a sell out. Order yours with next day delivery to guarantee your taste of summer this weekend.

