Celebrate National S’mores Day with the most delicious recipe you won't believe is nutritionist-approved

National S’mores Day may conjure images of gooey marshmallows, melting chocolate and crumbly biscuits, the kind of indulgence that feels more like a childhood memory than a smart nutrition choice. But what if I told you that you could enjoy all that nostalgia without derailing your health goals?

As a nutritionist, I firmly believe that food should be about pleasure as much as it is about nourishment.

My healthier s’mores bars recipe keeps the flavours intact, but swaps out the refined sugar and overly processed ingredients for wholesome, nutrient-rich alternatives. The result is a chewy, chocolatey, perfectly sweet treat that’s every bit as indulgent as the original, just with a smarter nutritional profile.

Why a nutritionist-approved S'mores works

Most traditional S’mores rely on ultra-processed biscuits, sugar-laden marshmallows and high-fat chocolate.

My version takes a different approach. I've used oat flour for a dose of wholegrain fibre, almond butter for healthy fats and plant-based protein, and pure maple syrup for a natural sweetness that won’t cause the same blood sugar spike as refined sugar.

Instead of store-bought marshmallows (which often contain corn syrup and artificial colours), this recipe uses a light layer of homemade or clean-label marshmallows made from natural sweeteners. You still get that soft, pillowy texture, without the additives.

The dark chocolate layer is rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, supporting heart health and delivering that irresistible cocoa depth that milk chocolate simply can’t match.

My healthy recipe

Healthy S'mores bars

Makes 12 bars

Ingredients:

1 cup oat flour

1 cup rolled oats

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp flaky sea salt

½ cup almond butter

½ cup pure maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g 70% dark chocolate, chopped

1 cup mini clean-label or homemade marshmallows

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a 20cm square baking tin with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix the oat flour, rolled oats, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the almond butter, maple syrup and vanilla until smooth. Combine wet and dry ingredients to form a thick dough. Press two-thirds of the dough into the prepared tin. Sprinkle the chopped dark chocolate and marshmallows evenly over the base. Crumble the remaining dough over the top, pressing lightly. Bake for 15–18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely before slicing into bars.

Nutrition per bar (approximate):

Protein: 4g

Fibre: 3g

Calories: 185 kcal

The benefits behind the indulgence

Thanks to the almond butter and oats, these bars are a slow-release energy source, helping to keep you fuller for longer and preventing those mid-afternoon sugar crashes. The fibre supports healthy digestion, while dark chocolate provides compounds that may help reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function.

And because this recipe avoids artificial additives, it’s kinder to your gut microbiome, something I always consider when creating sweet treats.

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest book The Perimenopause Plan.