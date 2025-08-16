I'm calling it, Queen Elizabeth's 'nostalgic' boozy dessert is officially back for summer 2025

The late Queen Elizabeth II loved a bit of luxury – she wasn't exactly known for being the biggest foodie, but we do know that she loved a rather indulgent dessert.

Famously a chocoholic, the mother of King Charles truly enjoyed a rich dessert, particularly a truffle or a chocolate marquise.

© Getty Images The late Queen Elizabeth was a big chocoholic

However, there's one boozy dessert that the late Queen was particularly fond of that might come as quite a surprise to you.

On his YouTube channel, former royal chef Darren McGrady recently revealed a dish that he used to make for the Queen for her "afternoon tea or summer desserts", as his caption reads.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Queen's daily diet

Queen Elizabeth II was a fan of brandy snaps

As classic of a British sweet as you can get, it's unsurprising that the brandy snap was also enjoyed by the mother of Princess Anne.

Easy to make and easy to love, brandy snaps are a staple of British cuisine, and Darren states that they date back to 1279 in street markets in Hull, where they became a popular food.

© South China Morning Post via Getty Queen Elizabeth II was a fan of brandy snaps

The former royal chef served these to Queen Elizabeth, especially as a part of an afternoon tea, or as a dessert during the summer.

Brandy snaps are a 'showy' hit

Charlotte Faure Green, BANT registered nutritionist, is a fan of the dessert. "Brandy snaps can insert instant nostalgia into a dinner party," she says. "They are crisp, light, and just a little bit showy without being fussy, which is probably why they became such a hit in the 70s and 80s."

The nutritionist adds: "You had to fill them with whipped cream or ice cream, it's law, and you get a summery treat that feels refreshing as well as indulgent.

"The cool combo of soft filling against the golden, lacy shell works every time and won't feel too heavy."

© Getty Images Brandy snaps can be showy or simple - but they're always delicious

Though it isn't necessary, Charlotte says that you can add some berries to top them, "if you want to inject some health", but asserts that the most important thing is always to prioritise finding "joy in food".

"There is something special about a dessert that is light but indulgent," she continues. "We are not worried about calories or macros here; it's about the simple pleasures and joy in food."

She concludes: "True health is about balance, and that means having space for foods that nourish your soul, as well as those that nourish your body. Brandy snaps shared as part of a summer table with people you love? That's soul food."