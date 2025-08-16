Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm calling it, Queen Elizabeth's 'nostalgic' boozy dessert is officially back for summer 2025
The late Queen Elizabeth II wasn't especially known for being a foodie, but she did have a sweet tooth

Queen Elizabeth II attends a reception for winners of The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, at Buckingham Palace on July 11, 2017 in London, England
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The late Queen Elizabeth II loved a bit of luxury – she wasn't exactly known for being the biggest foodie, but we do know that she loved a rather indulgent dessert.

Famously a chocoholic, the mother of King Charles truly enjoyed a rich dessert, particularly a truffle or a chocolate marquise.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England.
The late Queen Elizabeth was a big chocoholic

However, there's one boozy dessert that the late Queen was particularly fond of that might come as quite a surprise to you.

On his YouTube channel, former royal chef Darren McGrady recently revealed a dish that he used to make for the Queen for her "afternoon tea or summer desserts", as his caption reads. 

Queen Elizabeth II was a fan of brandy snaps 

As classic of a British sweet as you can get, it's unsurprising that the brandy snap was also enjoyed by the mother of Princess Anne.

Easy to make and easy to love, brandy snaps are a staple of British cuisine, and Darren states that they date back to 1279 in street markets in Hull, where they became a popular food.

Food shots --- "Brandy Snaps w/ Caramelized Oranges" at The Pawn in Wanchai. 31 MARCH 2008 (Photo by Edward Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)© South China Morning Post via Getty
Queen Elizabeth II was a fan of brandy snaps

The former royal chef served these to Queen Elizabeth, especially as a part of an afternoon tea, or as a dessert during the summer.

Brandy snaps are a 'showy' hit

Charlotte Faure Green, BANT registered nutritionist, is a fan of the dessert. "Brandy snaps can insert instant nostalgia into a dinner party," she says. "They are crisp, light, and just a little bit showy without being fussy, which is probably why they became such a hit in the 70s and 80s."

The nutritionist adds: "You had to fill them with whipped cream or ice cream, it's law, and you get a summery treat that feels refreshing as well as indulgent.

"The cool combo of soft filling against the golden, lacy shell works every time and won't feel too heavy."

Brandy snaps can be showy or simple - but they're always delicious© Getty Images
Brandy snaps can be showy or simple - but they're always delicious

Though it isn't necessary, Charlotte says that you can add some berries to top them, "if you want to inject some health", but asserts that the most important thing is always to prioritise finding "joy in food".

"There is something special about a dessert that is light but indulgent," she continues. "We are not worried about calories or macros here; it's about the simple pleasures and joy in food."

She concludes: "True health is about balance, and that means having space for foods that nourish your soul, as well as those that nourish your body. Brandy snaps shared as part of a summer table with people you love? That's soul food."

