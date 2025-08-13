'Chocoholic' Queen Elizabeth broke her golden rule for this indulgent dessert

Though the late Queen Elizabeth II wasn't exactly a known foodie in the same way that her grandchildren, especially Prince William, are, she did still have her favourites.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner for the mother of King Charles at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, she typically preferred traditional British and French cuisine.

However, one aspect of her diet choices will certainly be relatable to the rest of us, and that is Queen Elizabeth's love for a chocolatey dessert.

Recently, in a YouTube video uploaded to his channel, Darren revealed that one chocolate dessert made such an impression on the Queen that she broke one of her rules for it.

On one trip to Australia, she was invited to a dinner party at Government House in Melbourne, and her staff were contacted to ask what she liked: and, of course, they shared that the Queen loves chocolate.

"When she returned," Darren recounted, "she had brought a recipe with her. They made her a dish called chocolate marquise, and the Queen loved it so much that she asked for the recipe – she never did that!"

He continued: "She wanted the chefs in the kitchen to make this and put it on the menu, so that she could serve it to her guests too."

It comes as no surprise that, if there's one thing that would have caused the late Queen to break one of her big rules, it would be chocolate.

"She is absolutely a chocoholic," Darren revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie."

And it's not just the Queen – it seems that the love for a rich, chocolatey dish runs in the bloodline.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, notes that: "The late Queen was reportedly a huge fan of a chocolate biscuit cake, something she shared in common with her grandson, Prince William, who even requested that the sweet treat be served at his wedding to Kate in 2011".