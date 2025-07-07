Prince George's go-to snack the late Queen never even tried

The late Queen had a team of personal chefs to cook her the finest dishes throughout her lifetime but there is one dish she never tried, and it just happens to be one of her great-grandson's favourites.

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, 11, has been spotted on a handful of occasions enjoying a day at a live sporting match with his parents, but an outing in 2023 revealed his go-to pitch-side snack.

George was seen tucking into a slice of margarita pizza in the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Pizza is said to be one of the few dishes the late Queen never sampled.

Prince George was seen tucking into a pizza

Darren McGrady, the late monarch's former chef, revealed to Us Weekly: "In the years that I cooked at [Buckingham] palace, the Queen never had pizza."

© Getty Prince George eats pizza on a day out at the Ashes with Prince William

Meanwhile, sitting with his father, Prince William, and the then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, George chowed down on his Italian food before sipping on a glass of iced lemon water during the outing two years ago.

© X / @KensingtonRoyal The late Queen never tried George's yummy pizza

George's sporty snack

It's not the first time George has been spotted enjoying a light snack while at a sporting event. In 2019, along with his mother Kate, George supported his father and uncle Prince Harry at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match in Wokingham.

© Getty Princess Charlotte enjoyed her picnic lunch

Sitting in the boot of the car the Wales family had arrived in, George enjoyed a picnic with his siblings, including Princess Charlotte, who tucked into a sausage roll and some sandwiches that had been brought from home in a lunchbox.

© Getty Prince George tucked into a homemade picnic

George's secret snack

While the royal children are rarely seen eating during public outings, in 2022, George made an exception to the rule.

© Getty Prince George kept his energy up with the help of a Cola bottle

The young royal was seen at the Platinum Pageant on The Mall marking the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth.

Watching on from the tiered seating in the royal viewing box, George sneakily ate what appeared to be a Cola bottle sweet from a bag of Haribos.

George's cooking skills

Not only does George seem to be a keen foodie, but he is also encouraged to learn how to cook at home with his mother.

© Instagram / @Kensington Palace Kate loves to cook and bake with her kids at home

In 2019 Kate revealed while speaking on camera with Mary Berry: "I really enjoy [cooking]. Actually one of the last things we cooked, together, was your pizza dough. We made pizzas with your pizza dough recipe...They absolutely loved it."

That same year, George showed off his budding cooking skills when he was filmed helping his father make a Christmas pudding at Buckingham Palace, much to the amusement of his grandfather, King Charles, who sniggered as George stirred the mixture with great verve.