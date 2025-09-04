What does caffeine really do to your cortisol levels? The science explained

Whether it’s a cup of tea or coffee, many of us struggle to get through the day without our caffeine fix. While it can be beneficial to boost energy levels, reduce fatigue and improve focus, for some people caffeine can also sometimes lead to feelings of jitteriness, digestive issues and stress or anxiety. But what exactly is happening in our body when we have caffeine, and what impact does it have on our cortisol levels? We spoke to Hannah Alderson, BANT-registered nutritionist & hormone specialist, about the science behind caffeine and cortisol, and how we can reduce the impact that caffeine has on our hormones.

What happens to our cortisol levels when we have caffeine?

© Getty Images Caffeine can impact your cortisol levels, but there are things that you can do to mitigate its effects

"Caffeine can trigger the adrenal glands to release more cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone," Hannah says. "This can be helpful in the short term for alertness and focus, but when combined with chronic stress and elevated levels of cortisol, it can push cortisol levels higher than ideal and leave us stuck in that wired yet tired spot. Think of it a little like fuel on the fire, if an individual is stressed."

How to reduce the impact caffeine has on your hormones

Thankfully, something simple like changing the time that you consume caffeine can mitigate some of the effects that it has on your hormones. "The timing and pairing of caffeine make a big difference. Having it after food rather than on an empty stomach is key – otherwise the caffeine has VIP access to your system. Having it arrive fashionably late after food can reduce the risk of a potential cortisol spike, and it will steady blood sugar. Swapping an espresso for matcha or green tea can also provide a gentler lift with L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes calm focus – this way caffeine gets delivery in a steadier way," Hannah explains.

Finding your caffeine limit

While adults are recommended to consume no more than 300 to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, Hannah warns that it’s important to listen to your body and how you feel after consuming caffeine, as this limit will differ for everyone.

"The safe upper limit for most adults is around 300 to 400 milligrams a day, which is about three to four cups of coffee, but that also depends on where you are getting your coffee from – some coffee can be pretty punchy if bought from a fancy coffee shop," the nutritionist shares. "Sensitivity varies, though, which includes your genetics and for people experiencing hormone issues, anxiety or sleep problems, even half of that can be too much. You also need to check in with how you are feeling and if you are going through a particularly stressful time or you feel anxious, listen to your body and reduce your intake of caffeine or switch to decaf."

© Getty Images The recommended upper caffeine limit for adults is 300-400mg a day

Signs of high cortisol levels

If you’re not sure whether caffeine is having an impact on your cortisol levels, there are a few key signs that your levels of this important hormone are high. "High cortisol often shows up as stubborn weight around the middle, loss of appetite in the morning, sleep issues like waking at 3 am with a racing mind with the bonus struggle of finding it very hard to get going in the morning, sugar or salt cravings, feeling wired but exhausted, skin flare-ups, irregular cycles and an increased sense of overwhelm from small stresses where you are stuck in fight or flight mode," the Everything I Know About Hormones author explains.

How to reduce your cortisol levels

If you’re experiencing some of the symptoms mentioned above, Hannah says that some diet and lifestyle changes can help to reduce your cortisol levels and take your body out of fight or flight mode.

"You need to remind your nervous system that it is safe! Slowing down and embracing numerous little moments of mindfulness and calm throughout the day, think breathwork, creativity, walking in nature, listening to music, hanging out with people you love. When it comes to food balancing blood sugar with protein, colour and fibre at meals helps steady cortisol," the nutritionist says.

© Kmatta Breathwork can help take your body out of fight or flight mode

"Magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens and pumpkin seeds support relaxation. Fermented foods nurture the gut microbiome, the gut can influence and potentially regulate cortisol levels through the gut-brain axis, a complex communication system involving the nervous, immune, and endocrine systems. Green tea is also fab for regulating cortisol too."

But don’t rely on products that claim to reduce your cortisol levels, without making other lifestyle changes. Hannah explains: "While certain nutrients like magnesium, vitamin C and B vitamins do support the stress response, there’s no single drink or powder that can ‘lower cortisol.’ Real change comes from a consistent cocktail of nutrition and lifestyle habits, not quick fixes."