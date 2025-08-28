Warning signs for imbalanced hormones – and the 'no-brainer' foods that help

When we think about our hormones, many of us associate them with our menstrual cycle, but there is so much more to them than that. Our hormones work within every cell in our body, governing everything from our sleep to our metabolism, so if anything is out of balance, the symptoms you experience can be wide-ranging. From anxiety to weight gain, Naturopathic Nutritionist Jessica Shand, author of The Hormone Balance Handbook, shares some of the signs to look out for, what they might mean, and how to balance your hormones naturally.

Signs of oestrogen dominance

Oestrogen is a sex hormone responsible for everything from our reproductive health to heart health and mood regulation, but when its levels are out of balance with progesterone, it can lead to unwanted symptoms like weight gain and PMS. "Oestrogen dominance occurs when oestrogen is elevated relative to progesterone. It’s a balancing act - when one hormone is out of sync, it affects the other, as these hormones never work in isolation," Jess explains. "So, it’s not necessarily that oestrogen is too high, but that the ratio of our two dominant sex hormones that influence our cycles, how we feel and our overall hormonal health, is off."

Common symptoms of oestrogen dominance include:

PMS (bloating, irritability, breast tenderness)

Heavy, painful periods

Weight gain around the hips and thighs

Headaches or migraines

Mood swings, anxiety

In some cases, fibroids or endometriosis (high oestrogen doesn’t cause endometriosis, but elevated levels can stimulate the growth and maintenance of ectopic endometrial tissue — lesions that develop outside the uterus.)

Thankfully, there are lots of diet and lifestyle changes that can help to support hormonal balance and reduce oestrogen dominance. Jess recommends the following…

Liver support: The liver metabolises excess oestrogen (breaks it down). Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, kale, and cauliflower contain compounds like DIM (diindolylmethane), which support oestrogen detoxification and help keep it in balance.

The liver metabolises excess oestrogen (breaks it down). Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, kale, and cauliflower contain compounds like DIM (diindolylmethane), which support oestrogen detoxification and help keep it in balance. Increasing fibre intake: Fibre helps bind to excess oestrogen in the gut, allowing it to be excreted effectively - a good benchmark is to have half your plate filled with fibre-rich veg at every meal.

Fibre helps bind to excess oestrogen in the gut, allowing it to be excreted effectively - a good benchmark is to have half your plate filled with fibre-rich veg at every meal. Blood sugar balance: Stabilising blood sugar reduces oestrogen dominance by lowering insulin spikes, which can influence hormone pathways. Focus on balanced meals that include protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates.

Stabilising blood sugar reduces oestrogen dominance by lowering insulin spikes, which can influence hormone pathways. Focus on balanced meals that include protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Manage stress: Chronic stress can deplete progesterone, worsening the oestrogen:progesterone imbalance. Supporting the nervous system through rest, breathwork, and stress management techniques is essential.

Chronic stress can deplete progesterone, worsening the oestrogen:progesterone imbalance. Supporting the nervous system through rest, breathwork, and stress management techniques is essential. Support gut health: A healthy gut microbiome plays a crucial role in regulating oestrogen. It aids in the breakdown and elimination of excess oestrogen, preventing its reabsorption and reducing oestrogen dominance. This is largely influenced by the estrobolome - a specific group of gut bacteria that produce enzymes involved in oestrogen metabolism and balance.

Seed cycling for low progesterone and low oestrogen

When your hormone levels are low, you may experience different symptoms, such as shortened or skipped periods, spotting and sleep disturbances in the case of low progesterone, and night sweats, dry skin and joint pain if you have low oestrogen levels. In this instance, Jess says seed cycling can be a big help.

"Seed cycling is one of my favourite 'no-brainer' food-first tools to support overall hormone balance and gently promote the optimal ratio of oestrogen and progesterone to prevent them from being too low or too high. I call it a no-brainer because there is everything to gain and absolutely nothing to lose by incorporating seed cycling into your diet and daily routine because it helps to not only nourish your body with specific hormone supportive vitamins and minerals (such as selenium, vitamin E, zinc and healthy fats) but it’s also a fantastic way to increase the fibre in your meals too to support your gut health," she says.

But what exactly is it, and how do you get started? "Seed cycling is an Ayurvedic practice that involves consuming specific seeds at different phases of your menstrual cycle to nourish the body with key nutrients and support your natural hormonal rhythms," the naturopathic nutritionist explains. "During the follicular phase (day 1 to ovulation at day 14), we use flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds to support healthy oestrogen levels. These seeds are rich in lignans and zinc, which help modulate oestrogen and support follicle development.

"In the luteal phase (after ovulation from day 15 to day 28, regardless of if your cycle is longer), we shift to sunflower seeds and sesame seeds to gently support progesterone production. These are rich in vitamin E and selenium, key for hormone synthesis (as well as thyroid health) and supporting the liver’s detox pathways and the gut microbiome."

However, you shouldn’t expect this to resolve your hormonal imbalances overnight. "It’s not a quick fix, but when used consistently over a few cycles, alongside a nutrient-dense, whole food diet, it can be a powerful way to bring your body back into rhythm, and I’ve seen hundreds of incredible results in my clinical practice!" Jess says.

Supporting low progesterone levels

Other ways of boosting low progesterone levels include managing stress and ensuring you are eating enough healthy fats, alongside nutrients like magnesium and zinc.

Nutritional support: Ensure adequate intake of magnesium, Vitamin B6 and zinc, which are all essential for progesterone production.

Ensure adequate intake of magnesium, Vitamin B6 and zinc, which are all essential for progesterone production. Stress management: Chronic stress and elevated cortisol deplete progesterone as the body prioritises cortisol. Practices like breath work, walks in nature, meditation, restorative yoga, and sleep hygiene are key.

Chronic stress and elevated cortisol deplete progesterone as the body prioritises cortisol. Practices like breath work, walks in nature, meditation, restorative yoga, and sleep hygiene are key. Healthy fats: Cholesterol is a precursor to progesterone. Incorporate healthy fat sources like avocado, extra virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds and omega-3s from oily fish such as salmon.

Supporting low oestrogen:

Meanwhile, practices like strength training and eating foods like flaxseeds and sesame seeds can help bring oestrogen levels back into balance.

Phytoestrogens: Natural plant compounds that gently mimic oestrogen in the body to naturally balance levels (whether it’s too high or too low). Include foods like flaxseeds, sesame seeds, and fermented soy (tempeh, edamame and miso).

Natural plant compounds that gently mimic oestrogen in the body to naturally balance levels (whether it’s too high or too low). Include foods like flaxseeds, sesame seeds, and fermented soy (tempeh, edamame and miso). Strength training: Exercise, particularly resistance-based, can support natural oestrogen production.

Exercise, particularly resistance-based, can support natural oestrogen production. Nutrient support: Ensure adequate intake of B vitamins and Vitamin D, both of which are vital for oestrogen synthesis and receptor sensitivity.

"Both scenarios benefit from a whole-foods, anti-inflammatory diet rich in micronutrients to nourish hormone pathways holistically," Jess concludes.