The top 10 foods a nutritionist recommends to combat fatigue

As a nutritionist I often educate clients on fueling the body. Think of your body as an engine and your food as fuel. You need nutrient dense food to power you throughout the day and if you're running on empty calories, such as processed foods, you're likely to feel flat and exhausted. When I plan my meals, I try to start my day with an energy boosting breakfast to help set me up for success in the morning. And if I feel my energy dip mid-morning, I plan to have a nutrient dense snack at hand before loading my plate with energy boosting foods for lunch and dinner. These are the top ten foods I have on rotation in my pantry.

Oats

Oats are a great way to start the day. They are packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and phenolic compounds to help energize and sustain you throughout the morning. They are also packed with fiber which enables you to feel satiated and gives the right sustenance to fight tiredness. I like to add energy boosting berries and seeds to my oatmeal for extra punch. If you're running short on time, try my overnight salted caramel oats which you can prep the night before and grab and go on a busy morning.

© Faye James Oats are great energizing breakfast

Seeds

Seeds such as flaxseed, pumpkin and chia seeds have shown to increase energy levels thanks to their healthy fats and fiber. You can blend them into smoothies, sprinkle on salads or on top of your oatmeal for that extra energy kick. Chia seeds are great to add to overnights or simply throw into blended fruit for a healthy dessert. One study found that chia seeds added to sports gels improved athletes performance during physical activity.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in energy boosting properties like phosphorus, potassium, and choline. Each egg contains around 6g of protein so starting the day with two or three eggs is a great way to hit your protein goals and feed your mitochondria. I alternate my breakfast with eggs one day, oatmeal the next to keep my energy levels sustained while also switching up the meals so I'm getting varied nutrients into my diet and not getting bored. Eggs are extremely versatile too. You can try my cottage cheese omelette or zucchini egg nests for easy go-to breakfasts or brunches.

© Getty Images Scrambled eggs are a good energy boosting meal

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are a great source of slow releasing, low GI carbohydrates which provide energy without the crash. They are also a good source of fiber to ensure you feel satiated throughout the day. You can roast them, mash or toss into curries and stews. Try my vegan burritos with sweet potato for a quick, plant-based lunch or dinner.

Bananas

Often a go-to snack before a workout, bananas are rich in potassium, carbohydrates, natural sugars and fibre which work together to provide a great energy boosting food. One study found that consuming a carbohydrate-rich snack like a banana prior to a workout improved endurance. Bananas can also be thrown in overnight oats or smoothies to add an extra boost to your meals.

Try my shrimp patties with avocado for an energizing lunch

Avocado

This creamy fruit is packed full of healthy fats, fibre and energy boosting nutrients to help you power through the day. Thanks to their winning combination of healthy fats, carbohydrates and protein, avocados can help stabilize your blood sugar and keep you from crashing. I like to mash it on toast, add it to smoothies or have as a side dish. Try my shrimp patties with avocado corn salsa for a quick lunch.

Berries

Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries are all a great source of vitamin C, manganese, potassium and phenols which all help boost your energy levels. You can add them to smoothies, chuck on top of oatmeal or even bake them into a delicious mid-afternoon treat like my lemon and blueberry loaf.

© Faye James Get your berry boost with lemon and blueberry loaf

Lean protein

Lean protein is a great way to boost your energy levels and keep you satiated throughout the day. Depending on your activity levels, you need around 46g for women daily or 56g for men daily, according to the American Dietary Guideline. Good sources of lean protein include skinless chicken breast, turkey, fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines, tofu, tempeh and legumes such as lentils, chickpeas and beans. For a weeknight winner try my spicy cajun salmon bites or Thai coconut chicken salad for an easy lunch.

Wholegrains

To avoid energy crashes avoid refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta and rice. Instead opt for energy boosting wholegrains such as brown rice, wholegrain bread and quinoa. Rich in fibre and slow releasing carbohydrates and fiber, wholegrains provide sustained energy throughout the day. Try my shrimp and quinoa stir-fry or Chinese style rice bowl.

Nuts

Walnuts, cashews, hazelnuts, almonds and Brazil nuts are great sources of essential nutrients, such as calcium, phosphorus and magnesium, healthy fats and protein to boost energy levels. You can eat them by themselves as an energy boosting snack or add to protein balls or overnight oats.

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest books The Perimenopause Plan and Everyday Easy Vegan