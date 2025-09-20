Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donald Trump refused to touch these drinks at the state banquet for 'tough' reason
US President Donald Trump did not touch these drinks while he was at the state banquet held in his honour at Windsor Castle, but which ones, and why?

US President Donald Trump looks on as Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during the US President's second State Visit. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The state banquet held in honour of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle was an extravagant affair, attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and many more people. As always, the incredible meal was one of the main attractions: beginning with a watercress panna cotta, then a chicken ballotine and ending with a bombe glacée cardinal, which would have pleased the sweet-toothed President. However, when it came to the drinks, the 79-year-old didn't indulge quite as much.

US President Donald Trump smiles at Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during the US President's second State Visit. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Donald Trump spoke highly of the state banquet

Alongside the banquet, there was an abundant drinks list including vintage sparkling wine from the Wiston Estate as an aperitif and a series of vintage wines such as a 1945 vintage port and a 1912 cognac, according to a report in Daily Mail. So, which of the many drinks on the extensive list of luxurious beverages was it that Donald Trump refused to touch?

In fact, Donald Trump wouldn't have touched any of the alcoholic drinks that were served at the banquet, as he is a well-known teetotal public figure. After his brother, Freddie, passed away at just age 42 due to a problem with alcohol, the current US President has avoided it entirely.

Donald Trump speaking to Kate Middleton© Getty Images
Trump gave a speech at the banquet

He once said: "It was a very tough period of time. If you don't start, you're never going to have a problem. If you do start, you might have a problem. And it's a tough problem to stop." Hopefully the banquet would have served a series of mocktails or other non-alcoholic beverages to cater for the President!

What was served at the state banquet?

The meal at the state banquet began with a Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, accompanied by a Domaine Bonneau de Martray, a dry white wine, according to Daily Mail.

Donald Trump and King Charles speaking© Getty Images
Donald shared that he was "honored" to be welcomed back for the state visit

Then followed the main: an organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, with a thyme and savoury infused jus, which was served with a white Corton-Charlemagne, Grand Cru 2018, and a red Ridge Vineyards, Montebello, 2000 with the champagne being Pol Roger, Extra Cuvee de Reserve 1998.

For dessert, the attendees were served a bombe glacée cardinal, which is a bombe made with vanilla ice cream, that had a Kentish raspberry sorbet interior and was served with lightly poached Victoria plums. 

