Prince William and Princess Kate lead glittering State Banquet – all the photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen leading the way at Wednesday's State Banquet, which was held for the second state visit of President Donald Trump. As they entered, William was seen walking beside Paula Reynolds, the Chair of the National Grid, while the Princess of Wales was joined by Michael Boulos, the husband of Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, who was also in attendance. King Charles entered alongside the American president, while Queen Camilla was joined by First Lady Melania Trump. Princess Anne was also present, and she was joined by Warren Stephens, the United States ambassador for the United Kingdom, while the Duke of Gloucester was joined by Lori Huang, the wife of Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang.

The State Banquet followed a busy day for the royals and presidential couple. The day started with Donald and Melania being greeted by William and Kate before a carriage procession around the grounds of Windsor Castle. This was followed by an inspection of the guard, conducted by the monarch and the president before a lunch, held in the State Dining Room.

The day ended with a viewing of a special display of items in the Royal Collection that were related to the United States and a visit to the tomb of the late Queen, where President Trump laid a wreath before having a tour of the chapel. On his last state visit, the President was hosted by Her Late Majesty, and he spoke warmly of the late monarch. Following the tour, he was then treated to a flypast conducted by the Red Arrows.

1/ 9 © Getty Images The royal couple looked so formal Charles and Camilla King Charles looked so smart in his dinner suit, while Queen Camilla looked magical in a dress designed by Fiona Clare, she also wore a sapphire and diamond tiara alongside the King's Family Order.

2/ 9 © Getty Images President Trump couldn't contain his happiness The Trumps President Trump smiled as he entered the Banquet, joined by his wife, who wore a stylish yellow dress with a Barbie-pink belt.

3/ 9 © Getty Images Trump has been spending the day with the royals Grand entrance King Charles was seen speaking to the US President as they entered the room together.

4/ 9 © Getty Images The King's sister looked radiant Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Princess Anne looked stunning in a cream outfit as she was joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

5/ 9 © Getty Images Media mogul Rupert Murdoch recieved an invitation Guest list Among the non-royal guests at the event were media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The 94-year-old is currently involved in a legal battle with Mr Trump over an article published in The Wall Street Journal.

6/ 9 © Getty Images The table was constructed specifically for the event Table details The 47.32 metre-long table - equivalent to the length of two Marine One helicopters laid end to end - took a week to build and is set with 1,452 pieces of cutlery and 139 candles in silver gilt candelabra.



7/ 9 © Getty Images This sounds amazing! Menu for the guests Guests at the State Banquet will dine on Hampshire Watercress Panna Cotta with Parmesan Shortbread and Quail Egg Salad, Organic Norfolk Chicken Ballotine wrapped in Courgettes, with a Thyme and Savoury Infused Jus and Vanilla Ice Cream Bombe with Kentish Raspberry Sorbet interior and lightly poached Victoria Plums.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Pipers were from The 1st Battalion The Scots Guards The evening's music Members of the The 1st Battalion The Scots Guards supplied music for the night. Music included classical pieces such as Puccini's Nessun Dorma and Handel's Arrival of the Queen of Sheba. There were also modern choices, including Elton John's Tiny Dancer and a James Bond medley.



9/ 9 © Getty Images The flowers will later be donated to Floral Angels Floral arrangements Floral arrangements in shades of pink, red and yellow have been created using handpicked seasonal flowers and herbs from the gardens at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park. Afterwards they will be donated to the charity Floral Angels, which delivers to hospices, care homes, shelters and other community organisations.