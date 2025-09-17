Prince William and Princess Kate lead glittering State Banquet – all the photos

The State Banquet followed a busy day for the royals and presidential couple. The day started with Donald and Melania being greeted by William and Kate before a carriage procession around the grounds of Windsor Castle. This was followed by an inspection of the guard, conducted by the monarch and the president before a lunch, held in the State Dining Room.
The day ended with a viewing of a special display of items in the Royal Collection that were related to the United States and a visit to the tomb of the late Queen, where President Trump laid a wreath before having a tour of the chapel. On his last state visit, the President was hosted by Her Late Majesty, and he spoke warmly of the late monarch. Following the tour, he was then treated to a flypast conducted by the Red Arrows.
Photos
1/9
The royal couple looked so formal
Charles and Camilla
King Charles looked so smart in his dinner suit, while Queen Camilla looked magical in a dress designed by Fiona Clare, she also wore a sapphire and diamond tiara alongside the King's Family Order.
2/9
President Trump couldn't contain his happiness
The Trumps
President Trump smiled as he entered the Banquet, joined by his wife, who wore a stylish yellow dress with a Barbie-pink belt.
3/9
Trump has been spending the day with the royals
Grand entrance
King Charles was seen speaking to the US President as they entered the room together.
4/9
The King's sister looked radiant
Princess Anne and Sir Timothy
Princess Anne looked stunning in a cream outfit as she was joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.
5/9
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch recieved an invitation
Guest list
Among the non-royal guests at the event were media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The 94-year-old is currently involved in a legal battle with Mr Trump over an article published in The Wall Street Journal.
6/9
The table was constructed specifically for the event
Table details
The 47.32 metre-long table - equivalent to the length of two Marine One helicopters laid end to end - took a week to build and is set with 1,452 pieces of cutlery and 139 candles in silver gilt candelabra.
7/9
This sounds amazing!
Menu for the guests
Guests at the State Banquet will dine on Hampshire Watercress Panna Cotta with Parmesan Shortbread and Quail Egg Salad, Organic Norfolk Chicken Ballotine wrapped in Courgettes, with a Thyme and Savoury Infused Jus and Vanilla Ice Cream Bombe with Kentish Raspberry Sorbet interior and lightly poached Victoria Plums.
8/9
Pipers were from The 1st Battalion The Scots Guards
The evening's music
Members of the The 1st Battalion The Scots Guards supplied music for the night. Music included classical pieces such as Puccini's Nessun Dorma and Handel's Arrival of the Queen of Sheba. There were also modern choices, including Elton John's Tiny Dancer and a James Bond medley.
9/9
The flowers will later be donated to Floral Angels
Floral arrangements
Floral arrangements in shades of pink, red and yellow have been created using handpicked seasonal flowers and herbs from the gardens at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park.
Afterwards they will be donated to the charity Floral Angels, which delivers to hospices, care homes, shelters and other community organisations.
