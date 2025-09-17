Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' painstaking 4-day prep for Donald Trump state banquet
Subscribe
King Charles' painstaking 4-day prep for Donald Trump state banquet

King Charles' painstaking 4-day prep for Donald Trump state banquet

The monarch's staff at Windsor Castle have spent days preparing for the state banquet, which will see 162 guests, including US President Trump, sit down for dinner

President Trump gesturing while King Charles looks surprised© Getty Images
Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyLifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

With royal events often running seamlessly, it's hard to remember the extensive preparations that take place behind the scenes, especially for such a huge, publicised state visit like that of US President Donald Trump.

After touching down in the UK on Wednesday, and getting a warm welcome from the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles and Queen Camilla, Donald and his wife, Melania, are set to join the royals at Windsor Castle for the state banquet. While we expected every detail to be considered in advance, we were not expecting the revelation that it takes four days to get everything in order!

Extensive preparations

View post on Instagram
 

The Royal Collection Trust shared rare details inside the event, writing: "The Waterloo Table takes 10 people 4 days to set up in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. It seats 162 guests for a state banquet." In the photo, the seemingly endless table stretched into the distance, with every chair, plate, piece of cutlery and cup evenly distributed – nothing looked even one centimetre out of place.

The Guard of Honour assembles ahead of the Ceremonial Welcome at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during US President Donald Trump's second State Visit to the UK. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader. © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Trumps arrived in Windsor via helicopter

"The 3-4 course menu is carefully planned and sourced mainly from local suppliers, including the royal farms and greenhouses at Windsor Castle. Historically, the food was served in the style of à la française (similar to a buffet) but now it is served à la russe (individual courses," it continued, before noting that the flower arrangements will be made from blooms from the royal residences.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: President Trump and the First Lady have arrive at St George's Chapel

Following the event, the flowers are expected to be donated to Floral Angels, a charity that sends them to hospices, elderly care homes, and shelters to be enjoyed by residents.

Melania in a Christian Dior Haute Couture dark gray suit walking with Princess and Prince of Wales and President Donald Trump© Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Wednesday

It comes as no surprise that King Charles takes pride in the floral decorations since he is an avid gardener, often discussing his efforts to transform the grounds of his royal homes. Case in point, his comments about Highgrove back in 1993: "The garden at Highgrove really does spring from my heart and, strange as it may seem to some, creating it has been rather like a form of worship."

State banquet

Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, west of London, on July 8, 2025© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III often sits in the centre opposite the bust of Queen Victoria at a state banquet

Before sitting down with the POTUS, King Charles and Queen Camilla will inspect the table alongside the Master of the Household, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, to ensure no mistakes have been made.

The dress code will be white tie or national dress, with royal fans likely to be treated to some glittering tiara moments. Guests will then take their seats, with King Charles sitting at the centre of the table opposite the bust of Queen Victoria, with President Trump by his side and their wives, Camilla and Melania, opposite. 

Following the opening speeches and national anthems, food will begin to be served. In the past, this has included starters of a steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce, a saddle of new season Windsor lamb with fragrant herb stuffing, spring vegetables and port sauce for main, and finally a dessert of strawberry sable with tangy lemon verbena cream and an assortment of fresh fruit.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Food
See more
Read More