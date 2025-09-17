King Charles' painstaking 4-day prep for Donald Trump state banquet

With royal events often running seamlessly, it's hard to remember the extensive preparations that take place behind the scenes, especially for such a huge, publicised state visit like that of US President Donald Trump.

After touching down in the UK on Wednesday, and getting a warm welcome from the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles and Queen Camilla, Donald and his wife, Melania, are set to join the royals at Windsor Castle for the state banquet. While we expected every detail to be considered in advance, we were not expecting the revelation that it takes four days to get everything in order!

Extensive preparations

The Royal Collection Trust shared rare details inside the event, writing: "The Waterloo Table takes 10 people 4 days to set up in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. It seats 162 guests for a state banquet." In the photo, the seemingly endless table stretched into the distance, with every chair, plate, piece of cutlery and cup evenly distributed – nothing looked even one centimetre out of place.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Trumps arrived in Windsor via helicopter

"The 3-4 course menu is carefully planned and sourced mainly from local suppliers, including the royal farms and greenhouses at Windsor Castle. Historically, the food was served in the style of à la française (similar to a buffet) but now it is served à la russe (individual courses," it continued, before noting that the flower arrangements will be made from blooms from the royal residences.

Following the event, the flowers are expected to be donated to Floral Angels, a charity that sends them to hospices, elderly care homes, and shelters to be enjoyed by residents.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Wednesday

It comes as no surprise that King Charles takes pride in the floral decorations since he is an avid gardener, often discussing his efforts to transform the grounds of his royal homes. Case in point, his comments about Highgrove back in 1993: "The garden at Highgrove really does spring from my heart and, strange as it may seem to some, creating it has been rather like a form of worship."

State banquet

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images King Charles III often sits in the centre opposite the bust of Queen Victoria at a state banquet

Before sitting down with the POTUS, King Charles and Queen Camilla will inspect the table alongside the Master of the Household, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, to ensure no mistakes have been made.

The dress code will be white tie or national dress, with royal fans likely to be treated to some glittering tiara moments. Guests will then take their seats, with King Charles sitting at the centre of the table opposite the bust of Queen Victoria, with President Trump by his side and their wives, Camilla and Melania, opposite.

Following the opening speeches and national anthems, food will begin to be served. In the past, this has included starters of a steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce, a saddle of new season Windsor lamb with fragrant herb stuffing, spring vegetables and port sauce for main, and finally a dessert of strawberry sable with tangy lemon verbena cream and an assortment of fresh fruit.