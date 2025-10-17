Healthy autumn recipes! The ultimate comfort foods that help curb cravings

Cosy season is here, which means you may be craving carbohydrates, a biological response to the darker days after the clocks turn back, as the body tries to conserve energy. However, it's important to find a way to eat these comfort foods in a healthy, balanced way - think nourishing foods like root vegetables and stews.

If you're looking for hearty meals and you're out of inspiration, we've got you covered with these healthy autumn recipe ideas featuring seasonal ingredients such as pumpkin and butternut squash. Not only are these meals nutritious and easy to make, but they are delicious too.

Creamy cannellini bean & greens What's better than a warming, nutritious stew? Enter cannellini beans, kale, artichokes and more tasty ingredients in this vegan creamy cannellini bean and greens recipe from Romy London. Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 25 minutes Ingredients (serves 4): 2 tins cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 shallots, finely sliced

1/4 tsp salt

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jar artichokes, drained and chopped

1 tbsp dijon mustard

500ml vegetable stock

1 tbsp dried tarragon

250ml vegan cream

1 tbsp white miso paste

200g fresh kale

150g frozen peas Method: In a large pot, sauté the shallots, salt and garlic until the shallots are translucent, about five minutes. Add the cannellini beans, artichokes, mustard, vegetable stock, and tarragon and stir to combine. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the vegan cream and white miso paste until well combined. Add the fresh kale leaves and peas to the pot and let them cook for an additional five minutes until the kale has wilted and the peas are tender. Serve hot and enjoy.

Vegan cherry tomato risotto This vegan creamy tomato risotto from Romy London is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a cosy night in. Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 35 minutes Ingredients (serves 4) 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 brown onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

200g Carnaroli Risotto Rice

120ml vegan-friendly dry white wine

750ml vegetable broth

1 tin Cherry Tomatoes

120ml full-fat coconut milk

40g nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper to taste

Freshly grated vegan mozzarella for serving

Fresh basil or parsley, chopped (for garnish) Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until the onion is translucent, about five minutes. Add the risotto rice and cook, stirring constantly, for two minutes. Pour in the white wine and cook until the liquid has been absorbed. Add the vegetable broth, one-third at a time, stirring frequently and allowing each third to be absorbed before adding the next. Add the tinned cherry tomatoes, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine. Cook for an additional 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the rice is cooked through and the risotto is creamy. 7. Remove from the heat and serve the risotto garnished with freshly grated vegan mozzarella and fresh basil or parsley.

Roast pumpkin salad The perfect way to use seasonal pumpkin leftovers, this meal, created by food blogger Samantha Hadadi for Rejuvenated, shows that salads aren't just for summer. Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes Ingredients (serves 2) 150g brown or wild cooked rice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small handful of pecans

1 large handful of pomegranate seeds

1 small handful of pumpkin seeds

2 cups of kale

1/2 lLemon juice

1 1/2 tsp maple syrup, optional

1 small pumpkin or medium squash

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups of spinach

3 tbsp tahini Instructions Start by preheating your oven to 200°C and lining a baking tray. Drizzle your pumpkin or squash pieces in 1-2 tbsp of olive oil, then season. Add a touch of spice, if desired (we used 1 tsp paprika). Place in the oven to roast until golden and slightly caramelised (around 20 minutes) - check after 15 minutes of cooking. As the pumpkin cooks, prepare your dressing by whisking all ingredients together, adding water until you get the consistency you desire (we added about 5 tbsp). Remove the cooked pumpkin from the oven and set aside. Serve warm, topped with pomegranate seeds and drizzled with the tahini dressing. Heat some oil in a pan, then toss in the kale, pecans, pumpkin seeds and cooked rice. Cook, stirring often, until the kale starts to wilt and begins to crisp. Toss in the spinach and cooked pumpkin and heat for a further 30 seconds or so. Season to taste.