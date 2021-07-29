The Queen's forgotten dessert only uses 3 ingredients

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

While The Queen generally favours a healthy, balanced daily diet, she has a real sweet tooth and loves nothing more than a post-dinner dessert. There's one treat the 95-year-old monarch enjoys on a regular basis, and you've probably not tried it in years – lemon posset!

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who previously cooked for the Queen and Prince Philip as well as Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry, shared the secret recipe he served at Buckingham Palace in his latest YouTube video, and it only uses three ingredients.

To make a lemon posset, you bring a mixture of cream, sugar and lemons to the boil before setting it in the fridge overnight – et voilà, a simple yet delicious dessert to impress your loved ones.

He explained: "This brilliant and totally old school dessert uses just heat and cream to turn lemon into a delicious quintessentially British pudding… It's one of the easiest recipes you can make, but actually one of the tastiest too. It used to be on the menu all the time at the Palace."

Darren also shared some facts about the history behind the dessert, revealing it's mentioned in Shakespeare's Macbeth.

He said: "I love looking back at some of the dishes I used to prepare at Buckingham Palace. the history behind them is incredible! Some of them date back over 100 years."

Lemon posset is served at Buckingham Palace all the time

Darren suggested using Amaretti cookies (the Queen's favourite) and fresh blueberries (which he used to pick in the grounds of the Palace) to garnish. We'll certainly be giving his special recipe a whirl.

The Queen has quite the array of desserts on rotation, from a whisky infused chocolate mousse to chocolate biscuit cake – not to mention her most indulgent treat, a rich mint and chocolatey delight known as a Bombe Glacée Royale.

Her Majesty is such a huge fan that a fruity version was even served at her wedding in 1947.

Darren previously told HELLO! exactly how the monarch orders her meals. He would present the Queen with a red leather-bound book full of recipes for her to choose from, all written in French.

He said: "We prepared the menus three days ahead so we could get the food in. The chefs would pick the menus and she would put a line through the ones she didn't want."

The Queen orders her food from a special menu

It's well known that the Queen is fluent in French and she has surprised fans with her effortless pronunciation on many occasions.

However, the tradition has actually been in place since the Norman conquests of the 11th Century when French became the official language of the court.

