Kylie Jenner's chocolate chip cookie recipe has the most genius secret ingredient

Kylie Jenner might have taken the fashion and beauty world by storm with her unforgettable outfits, iconic lip kits and dreamy KylieSkin collection, but Kim Kardashian's sister has added another string to her bow… and it's not what you'd expect.

On Monday, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share her ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe using an unusual secret ingredient, and we’ve never been more ready to get baking.

Enjoying an adorable afternoon with her daughter Stormi, the 23-year-old filmed herself adding ingredients into her KitchenAid blender, whipping up a delicious-looking batter from flour, butter and sugar.

The glamorous mother was seen helping her daughter wash her hands, before taking her 254 million Instagram followers through the steps to bake her favourite chocolatey cookies.

Kylie's secret for soft and gooey chocolate chip cookies? Chocolate milk! Try the recipe for yourself…

Kylie revealed her secret ingredient is chocolate milk

INGREDIENTS

2 ¼ cups plain flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

2 sticks room temperature butter

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup chocolate milk

INSTRUCTIONS



STEP 1

Mix together the dry ingredients in a bowl

STEP 2

Blend the butter and brown sugar with the vanilla extract, then add the granulated sugar

STEP 3

Add the eggs into the batter mixture, blending one at a time

STEP 4

Gradually add in the dry ingredients mixture until completely blended

STEP 5

Fold in the chocolate chips and chocolate milk

STEP 6

Put the cookie dough mixture into the fridge for one hour before baking

STEP 7

Scoop the cookie dough into balls and bake in the oven for 10 – 12 minutes at 350°F (180°C)

