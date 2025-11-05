9 forgotten 80s breakfast staples that have disappeared

The ‘80s were a time when Britain was busier than ever, with dual-income households on the rise and mornings starting earlier – and that meant breakfast needed to be fast, convenient, and fun. The era saw the booming popularity of cereals, breads, and drinks, all marketed with catchy jingles, cartoon mascots, and box-top puzzles designed to grab parents’ attention in the supermarket aisle. Meanwhile, cheaper versions of gadgets like toasters and microwaves were helping to modernise breakfasts across every part of the country.

Ever wondered what happened to those Sugar Puffs or Wheat Flakes you loved as a kid, or why your favourite coffee and tea brands that seem to have slipped off modern shelves? Here are some of the forgotten breakfast staples of the ‘80s that quietly slipped off the menu, either rebranding themselves or disappearing entirely…

© Martin Lee/Shutterstock The popular cereal, seen here in the 2010s, is still going - but with a twist Ready Brek Advertised as “central heating for kids” – complete with a memorable ad series featuring “glowing” children – Ready Brek was the ultimate warm-up on chilly mornings. A convenient, hearty option for the health-conscious amongst us, it was a speedy precursor to instant oatmeal that could be jazzed up with your choice of sugar, honey, or fruit. Although you can still grab Ready Brek in many major supermarkets today, it’s a far cry from its ‘80s popularity. The cereal has been reformulated several times over the years, mainly to remove added sugars and salts, while the packaging has undergone a range of changes – like the introduction of a bear mascot – to try and keep up with modern competition.

© Steve Meddle/Shutterstock The cereal has since rebranded to Honey Monster Puffs Sugar Puffs Sugar Puffs were the quintessential sugary cereal of the ‘80s, loved by kids not only for their sweet taste but for the Honey Monster mascot splashed across its boxes (who I feel is slightly terrifying?). The mascot also took center stage in the cereal’s zany adverts, declaring “I want my honey”, and kids often found collectable gifts and knick knacks, like figurines, within the boxes also. Considering the brand’s focus on honey – and the modern shift away from sugar – it made sense that Sugar Puffs rebranded to Honey Monster Puffs in 2014. The recipe was also adjusted to address falling sales amidst health concerns, so although you can still grab a box – mascot and all – don’t expect the same taste as the ‘80s.

© Getty Images Mother's Pride was one of the UK's biggest bread brands in the '80s Mother’s Pride Bread “Freshness baked inside” – Mother’s Pride was the UK’s bestselling brand of white bread in the ‘80s, known for its catchy slogan and wax paper wrapping that could be reused. Whether smothered with butter and jam five minutes before running out the door, or a sidekick to a full fry-up, it was a staple in practically every household of the era. While you can still find Mother’s Pride bread occasionally on shelves as a sub-brand of Hovis, it’s more of a gentle reminder of mornings gone by than the must-have bread it was in its heyday.

© Shutterstock / Roger Utting Stork was instantly recognisable in the era Stork Margarine One of the nation’s bestselling margarine brands of the ‘80s, Stork was a kitchen staple, doing it all from buttering toasts to helping parents whip up cakes and fry-ups. From its vivid yellow packaging to pricey promotional campaigns featuring celebrities like Leslie Crowther and Bruce Forsyth, it was the number one spread found on kitchen tables – and you probably reused the packaging as storage or tupperware, too. Stork is still around in supermarkets today, but it’s considered more of a baking ingredient than a spread, with some consumers unhappy that it’s now 100% plant-based – while you’re likely to find a more tasty margarine for your morning toast, it might make the perfect companion to your next baking session.

© Shutterstock / Paul Daniels Were you a loyal Typhoo drinker? Typhoo Tea Every household had their allegiance – from Tetley to PG Tips – but Typhoo was another staple that peaked in the ‘80s. A classic English Breakfast tea perfect for any time of day, it also gained popularity for its iconic slogan – “You only get an ‘oo’ with Typhoo” – as well as celebrity ad campaigns featuring the likes of Cilla Black and Su Pollard. With so much competition, and a rise in herbal tea and coffee options, Typhoo was outperformed by its competitors, and ended up filing for administration in 2024 after 121 years on the market. The company has since been saved, and are introducing fresh new options like iced tea in order to try and keep up with competitors.

© Shutterstock / Ellianne The cereal had no shortage of fun promos for kids Ricicles Another ultra-popular cereal, Ricicles resembled a Rice Krispie but with a frosted sugar coating, making them a big hit with kids. With a range of peppy adverts featuring the astronaut mascot Captain Rik, the brand also offered promotional giveaways like a “Star Guide” poster in 1987. This cereal was ultimately discontinued in 2017 by Kellogg’s as part of the company’s plan to curb the sugar content of their cereals – so unfortunately they’re no longer “twicicles as nicicles” as per their catchy slogan.

© Getty Images This brand-new cereal became instantly popular Start (Kellogg’s) Launched in the ‘80s and marketed as a "performance enhancing” cereal, featuring an advert with Olympic runner Steve Cram, this was the cereal that had kids believing they’d be the trackstar of the playground. A multigrain, vitamin-enhanced cereal, it also gained popularity with adults for its lower sugar content and stark difference from its flashy, mascot-driven peers. The wheat-based cereal was discontinued by Kellogg’s in 2018. It's loyal fanbase created a petition to bring it back – which wasn’t successful.

© LightRocket via Getty Images This coffee brand once rivalled Nescafe in the UK Maxwell House “Good to the last drop”, Maxwell House was the instant coffee brand of choice for many in the ‘80s and was one of Nescafe’s biggest rivals. With its distinctive orange and blue tin, it was a popular fixture next to kettles throughout the era as instant coffee surpassed coffee grounds in terms of popularity. While you can still buy the coffee via online retailers like Amazon today, though the US-based company is thought to have switched to a lighter roast, so it may not taste the same as your ‘80s breakfast sidekick.