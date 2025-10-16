Biggest pop stars of the 80s: Where are they now?

Kim is currently embarking on a tour

Stepping onto the scene with the feathered blonde mullet of 80s dreams, Kim Wilde kicked off a career of edgy pop-rock bangers with the unforgettable anthem “Kids in America”. Her cover of the Supremes’ number-one hit “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” kept things in the chart-topping family, peaking at number one on the charts in both the US and Australia, and number two in the UK.

Her moody, synth-charged hit “Cambodia” also proved Kim could do brooding and mysterious just as well as high-energy anthems.

After a break from music in the mid 90s to focus on family – and a surprise second act as a landscape gardener – Kim returned to the stage in the 2000s and has continued to dazzle us with her punk pop presence. She dropped her 15th studio album Closer in 2025, which she’s currently following up with a Europe wide tour (sorry to all those Kids in America). When she’s not wowing audiences with her vibrant voice and enviable collection of leather jackets, she’s also a regular at the infamous Chelsea Flower Show.