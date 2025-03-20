Cottage cheese is all over my TikTok - and this easy recipe is a must-try

If you've been anywhere near TikTok recently, you've probably noticed cottage cheese is having a moment. The dairy staple has gone viral, with many raving about its high-protein content.

And now, there's a new way to enjoy it - cottage cheese tacos.

© Poppin' Poms Jump on the viral cottage cheese taco trend

I'll admit, I was sceptical at first. Cottage cheese in a taco? But after seeing various ideas pop up all over my feed, I had to give this recipe to try from Poppin' Poms. And let me tell you, it did not disappoint.

Packed with protein and lots of flavour, this meal makes it the perfect guilt-free indulgence. Plus, it's super easy to whip up at home.

Ingredients

For the tacos:

100g cottage cheese

1 egg

For the filling:

1 ripe avocado

4 tbsp olive oil

4 small eggs

3/4 tbsp za'atar

Drizzle of sriracha (optional)

50g Poppin' Poms prepared pomegranates

Parsley, small handful, chopped

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan. Line two large baking trays with parchment paper.

2. Add the cottage cheese and egg to a blender, season, then blitz until smooth. Leaving space between each, spoon the mixture onto the trays and spread out with a spatula to create 4 x 14cm rounds.

3. Bake for 14-16 minutes until cooked through and lightly golden.

4. While the tacos are cooking, prepare the filling. Add the avocado to a bowl, season and crush with a fork until you have a chunky but spreadable texture.

5. Add 2 tbsp oil to a large frying pan and set over medium heat. Crack the eggs onto 4 saucers then carefully slide into the pan - allowing enough space for each. Cook for 2- 3 minutes until the whites are set but the yolk is still runny. Remove from the heat, find a space in the pan, add the remaining 2 tbsp oil and za’atar to warm through.

6. Divide the avocado between the tacos and spread over gently, top each with an egg and spoon over the za’atar oil. Drizzle over the sriracha, if using, then scatter over the pomegranates and parsley before serving.