8 healthy lunchbox foods for work or school: Breakfast, lunch & snack ideas

It's so easy to fall into the trap of making the same lunches every day. Many of us, me included, are creatures of habit, and once something works, it can be tricky to veer away. Not only that, but we're all pretty time poor, so when it comes to getting up, dressed and out of the door, many don't have time to think about pulling together an extravagant lunch, let alone pulling them together for their kids. This is often when convenience foods win the battle, with our health as the loser, because it becomes all too simple to dash into a supermarket to buy a pre-wrapped, processed sarnie and a bag of crisps.

The trick then, I think, is to have a roster of recipes, snack ideas and foods that are quick and simple to prepare that will take the stress out of lunchbox planning. Whether for yourself or for your kids, these ideas are perfect lunchbox foods that are straightforward, healthy, and actually exciting to eat.

Kristi Ruth, Registered Dietitian at Carrots & Cookies, has a simple mantra for when deciding on what to pack in lunchboxes, whether for kids or adults: "My best advice is to keep it simple; think fresh foods, fibre, and or protein."

Avery Zenker, Registered Dietitian at My Crohns and Colitis Team, agrees, noting that the protein and fibre are most important because they will keep us fuller for longer, and prevent us from reaching for sugary snacks.

"Fibre and protein also help regulate blood sugar, helping prevent blood sugar spikes and crashes that can lead to fatigue, cravings, and fussiness." As a starting point, Avery notes: "Some foods to focus on for snacks include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, eggs, milk, yoghurt, and lean protein. If your child's school disallows nuts, you can substitute nuts or peanut butter with seed butter like sunflower seed butter, tahini, soy butter, or pumpkin seed butter." Click through the gallery for more specific ideas on what to pack in your lunchbox...

© Getty Images Overnight oats This one is my go-to. Not only is it healthy, but you can switch up what you put inside to add variety and prevent boredom. I prepare my dry ingredients in one big batch i.e. the rolled oats with almost every seed imaginable (chia, flax, sunflower, pumpkin etc.) and then when I'm preparing the night before, I scoop a few handfuls into a separate pot before adding yoghurt, kefir, oat milk, plus an assortment of fruit (sometimes banana, sometimes frozen blueberries) and some cinnamon on top. Then in the morning, all I need to do is grab and go. It's a failsafe way to ensure I'm getting loads of protein (from the dairy) and fibre (from the fruit), plus benefitting from the goodness of probiotics (kefir). Emma Bardwell, registered nutritionist and author of The Sunday Times bestselling book, The 30g Plan, told HELLO! previously: "Nuts and seeds are also brilliant fibre bombs, especially chia seeds and ground flax. A tablespoon of chia seeds gives you almost 6g of fibre, that's a fifth of your total daily recommended intake."

© Getty Images High protein super salad I'm really into quinoa at the moment – there's a sentence I never thought I'd say. It's very versatile, and if you're looking for a salad that's more substantial than just leaves, I'd recommend it. I enjoy throwing together a 'Buddha bowl' style salad, consisting of quinoa, avocado, tuna (or salmon, whatever I've had the night before), edamame beans, seeds (I'm practically a bird at this point), avocado, chickpeas and more.



© Getty Images Protein energy balls Although the oats and high-protein super salad ensure I'm fuller for longer, I'm not immune to needing a little snack in the afternoon, but I'm careful with what I choose. There are plenty of energy and protein ball recipes out there, but one I pinched from my mum is a favourite. She mixes chopped dates, crushed oats, seeds, plus nut butter (almond or peanut) and a teaspoon of maple syrup to gel it together. Once they've formed their shape, the best bit is dipping them in some melted dark chocolate, for a guilt-free sweet hit. If you want to be really bougie, you can even sprinkle some orange zest on top before the chocolate sets in the fridge. They're so satisfying to reach for when the clock hits mid-afternoon and you need a guilt-free treat.



© Getty Images Pinwheels This is a great one for the kids' lunchbox. Avery suggests starting by taking a wholemeal tortilla and filling it up with pretty much anything you like, but aim for protein: think hummus, veggies, chicken or fish, plus avocado and a bit of cheese, if you fancy. Roll it up and then slice into circles to create charming little pinwheels that your little one will love.



© Getty Images Fruit kebabs I'm not a parent, but I have four nephews and friends who have kids, so I'm well aware that the priority is just making sure your kids eat full-stop, and that trying to convince them to eat certain things is often a fight not worth having. However, there are ways you can encourage healthy eating. Avery says: "Fruit kebabs are fun to eat and encourage kids to eat a variety of fruits, which provides essential nutrients like fibre, potassium, and vitamin C. Option to serve with yoghurt for dipping to add calcium, protein, and healthy fats."



© Getty Images Wholemeal pitta pockets Wholemeal pitta has a higher fibre count than bread, so it's a great swap if you're trying to put health first. And you can put just about anything in them. My go-to is tuna salad with mayo, with plenty of chopped up goodies like sweetcorn, spring onions, sundried tomatoes, olives, cucumber, whatever floats your boat. But I also loved chopped up smoked salmon mixed in with cottage cheese (such a great source of protein) with red onions and capers. Yum! If fish isn't your thing, you can do the same with chicken to ensure you're getting the protein hit. Or, you could fill it with egg-mayo salad plus avocado for a source of protein and healthy fats. Rotating the fillings will mix up your menu and prevent boredom.

© Getty Images Popcorn If you're keen to wean your child (or yourself) off the processed crisps that, let's face it, taste so good, then popcorn might be a good alternative. Kristi Ruth says: "While it's much less expensive to pop your own, I often buy individual bags for a quick and easy snack." Popcorn is high in fibre and antioxidants, so it's guilt-free, and kids love it.

