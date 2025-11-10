Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys' £8 'secret' snack is so un-Hollywood

Glitz and glamour are all Carys Douglas has ever known as the daughter of Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. But in a new interview with Vogue, published on 8 November, the 22-year-old revealed that she likes to tuck into a rather humble meal whenever she visits relatives in The Mumbles, the coastal district in Swansea where her mother was born and raised. "My family's from the Mumbles, so it has to be Johnnies Fish & Chips," Carys said when asked where her favourite place to eat in Wales was. "Then Joe's Ice Cream – no one knows the secret recipe, but the secrecy is what makes it so good."

Fish and chips are a British classic and the ultimate seaside treat. The Johnnies Fish & Chips special costs a mere £8.40 for a standard cod and large chips, so the battered goodness and affordability are worlds away from a meal you might find in Hollywood – but utterly delicious. It's a meal that fans of the Zeta-Jones-Douglas household can enjoy themselves – or make at home with a healthy twist.

© Getty Images Carys Douglas was raised by two Hollywood stars

How to make fish and chips healthy at home

"Making fish and chips at home is a much healthier way to enjoy this British favourite. Simple switches, such as grilling the fish and roasting the chips rather than frying them, are a better way to reduce saturated fats and calories," Jenna Hope, a registered nutritionist with 10 years of experience, tells us. "Opt for lean fish and use panko or ground almonds and an egg as a healthier alternative to batter.

© Instagram Carys Douglas took a trip to Wales this summer

"Additionally, using sweet potatoes and butternut squash for your fries is a great way to incorporate more beta-carotene into the diet," the dietary expert adds. "Beta-carotene plays an important role in eye health and immune function. Whether you're using regular white potatoes or a root vegetable alternative for your chips, be mindful of the amount of oil you're drizzling on them before roasting.

© Getty Fish and chips are a British classic

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' love story

"Where possible, opt for olive oil and a high-quality salt. Try to incorporate some fresh or frozen peas for some extra fibre and Vitamin K. Finally, be mindful of your sauces as these can contain added sugars and the calories can rack up quickly."

Carys Douglas' relationship with Wales

© Instagram Carys Douglas took to Instagram to share photos of a trip to Wales featuring her grandmother earlier this year

Fish and chips are not the only highlight of Carys' summers spent in Wales. She also revealed that she loves to see a show at Swansea's Grand Theatre or the Dylan Thomas Theatre. Time spent in Wales has also allowed Carys to connect with her family, namely her grandparents, David and Patricia Jones. "I obviously come from a very theatrical family – there'd be lots of little competitions for singing and pantomime shows all summer. It's true, the Welsh love to sing," she joked.

Where does Carys Douglas live?

Carys, who graduated from Brown University with a degree in film and international relations earlier in 2025, has long spent summers in Wales, but she was raised between the United States and Bermuda. In August 2025, Carys' mother, Wednesday actress Catherine, told The Times why she and Michael had decided to raise her family in the British island territory of Bermuda. "The city in the summertime is too hot, so Michael took me to the Hamptons, and I was like, 'Same people in shorts'. The social calendar is exhausting," Catherine admitted.

© Instagram Carys was raised between the US and Bermuda

"So Michael took me to Bermuda because his mother was Bermudian, and I thought, 'I love this'. It's an hour and a half on a plane. It's a British colony; there were pictures of the Queen when I went to the bank. So we bought a house there and stayed for ten years." The couple sold their Bermuda home in 2019, but they still own properties in New York, Canada, and Spain.