Harper Beckham reveals bizarre snack habit at £60m Miami home with dad David – watch

Victoria and David Beckham largely keep the details of their 14-year-old daughter Harper's life away from public view, but on 1 November, the former England football star offered a rare insight into the teen's snack habits. Taking to Instagram with a video shot at the Beckhams' £60 million home in Miami, David revealed to his 88.1 million followers that he had baked a cake. "So last night I baked a lovely vanilla sponge cake with lots of icing, apart from one little bit because my daughter doesn't love the icing, do we Harper," David said, with Harper replying, 'No', off camera with a little laugh.

The cake in question, which can be seen in the video above, was covered in white icing and colourful sprinkles, except for one segment, which was left bare. "You're welcome, Harper Seven," David captioned the post. The Beckham family is spending time at their Miami home, which former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria and her husband purchased in October 2024, with David's work as the co-owner and club president of Inter Miami Football Club.

© GC Images Harper and David Beckham shared a slice of cake - but Harper doesn't like icing

Elsewhere on David's Instagram Stories, he gave an insight into his dietary habits across the pond. The star, who is also a father to 25-year-old Brooklyn, 22-year-old Romeo, and 20-year-old Cruz, revealed his favourite local spots in Miami for good food. He headed to Caracas Bakery, an artisan Venezuelan-French-inspired bread shop, before grabbing a breakfast bagel at El Bagel in Coconut Grove.

© Instagram David kicked off his day with a stop at Caracas Bakery

© Instagram David is a fan of El Bagel

The Beckhams' sprawling Miami pad is quite the spectacle with a gym, home cinema, and an infinity pool, as well as a rooftop lounge, nine bedrooms, and 13 bathrooms making up its host of luxury amenities. In the video, fans caught a glimpse of the incredible kitchen, which features an enormous island featuring grey marble countertops.