Jennifer Aniston reveals incredible secret to her size 2 figure

Jennifer Aniston has one of the most enviable figures in Hollywood, and her one secret to maintaining it is simple: cheat days. The 56-year-old opened up to People about the food that she reaches for when she's in a slump, or when she has friends over to help improve her mood. "I have a really wonderful, loving, solid group of friends who are very funny on top of being wonderful human beings. And so, we make each other laugh," she told the publication.

"Honestly, having a group of friends over is always an instant pick-me-up," she added, explaining that she secretly enjoys "making some sort of comfort food like pizza nights, burgers or Mexican food." If she prefers to eat out, Jennifer will "go to my favorite restaurant with some girlfriends, have a martini, and [a] delicious meal."

Her close group of girlfriends includes her Friends cast mates Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Amanda Anka, Andrea Bendewald, and Jennifer Meyer, all of whom she feels "very lucky" to have. If she's alone, the blonde beauty will relax by turning on a documentary and "[turning] off the news, that's for sure". Jennifer is incredibly passionate about healthy eating and exercise, telling Byrdie that she is "mindful" and "conscious" of what she puts into her body.

"I try to practice balance by eating a proper amount of protein, vegetables, and water and exercising," she told the outlet. Her go-to breakfast is avocado and eggs, as well as a shake with cinnamon, while her lunch includes "some form of vegetables or salad with protein", and the same for dinner. As for exercise, Jennifer prefers to mix it up with full body workouts, Pilates, yoga and cardio.

"Ideally, I would love four workout days a week, and then a day where it's more of a major walk or hike," she told Women's Health. The Morning Show star has changed her workout regime in recent years, instead preferring to work smarter and not harder. "We think we have to work out for the solid hour and that can be a bit intimidating," she said.

© Variety via Getty Images Jennifer revealed that her secret is to indulge in cheat days

"You really can get an efficient workout with just a good 20 minutes if that's all the time you have, even 10 minutes of doing something that gets your body moving. I just find comfort in that." She has also stopped doing an hour of straight cardio or running, as it is tough on her knees and ultimately inefficient.

© Getty Images The star is known for having an incredible figure

"I don't put the pressure on myself like I used to," she added. "I used to wake up hours before I had to get to work, and those hours are already kind of bananas in terms of how early." Jennifer recently showcased her lithe figure on the red carpet of The Morning Show season four premiere, alongside her co-star Reese Witherspoon.

© WireImage She stunned on The Morning Show red carpet with Reese

The businesswoman, who stars as Alex Levy in the hit AppleTV+ series, glowed in a sleeveless black gown cinched in at the center, and added a simple gold bangle to complete her look.