Catherine Zeta-Jones' controversial lunch dish will divide the nation

It's no secret that Catherine Zeta-Jones looks phenomenal in her fifties, and we have always wondered whether it could be down to her diet.

Luckily, our questions were answered when the star sat down with Harper's Bazaar and shared all the dishes that she loves to eat on a daily basis.

Catherine definitely enjoys a healthy and balanced lifestyle, and her go-to meals include a delicious sounding porridge dish with brown sugar and bananas and her mother's famous apple pie, yum!

However, it was the actress's lunch that caught our attention, due to one controversial ingredient that we are sure will divide her legion of fans.

Speaking about her favourite dish to make, Catherine explained: "Lunch is usually a light affair for us, always a salad.

"So my favourite kind of salad would be a spinach, arugula mix of leaves, pine nuts, tomatoes…I have sometimes put a little blue cheese, I love blue cheese, my husband loves blue cheese. It’s an acquired taste so I wouldn’t serve that to my guests.

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves adding blue cheese to her salads

"I like to throw some dried cranberries in and my dressing, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar. I sometimes put some mustard in there…I have a salad every meal other than breakfast because I just adore it."

We are hungry just hearing about Catherine's delicious lunch, however we are sure that not everyone will be so keen to add blue cheese to the dish! Many other celebrities are fans of the controversial cheese, such as Cameron Diaz and Chrissy Teigen, who also enjoys the delicacy in a salad.

Catherine went on to say that she will often cook chicken breast, cod or a stuffed aubergine to accompany her salad, keeping it nice and light for the afternoon.

The famous actress enjoys a healthy and balanced diet

Blue cheese aside, it seems that her followers admired the star for also speaking about the snacks she loves to indulge on, such as Dairy Milk chocolate and scones with cream and jam.

One fan wrote: "Bravo…She eats good and healthy without depriving herself," while another commented: "So authentic. She loves ice cream and her mother's apple pie just like the rest of us".

